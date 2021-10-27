Bulls All-Star guard Zach LaVine has a small ligament tear in the thumb of his non-shooting hand, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

However, per The Athletic, LaVine plans to play through the injury and manage the injury.

LaVine and the Bulls are the NBA's last remaining undefeated team in the Eastern Conference, having won all four of their games. LaVine is averaging 25.5 points, 4.8 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game this season.

Chicago entered the season as one of the league's most intriguing teams. During the offseason, the franchise landed point guard Lonzo Ball for four years and $80 million and four-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan in a sign-and-trade for three years and $85 million.

"This is the most excited I’ve ever been here," LaVine recently told Sports Illustrated's Chris Herring. "To understand that we’re going to be out here really competing, with goals set? It’s a good feeling.”

The Bulls are next in action on Thursday night against the Knicks, who are 3—1 on the season. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET.

