October 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:
Player(s)
Zach LaVine

Report: Zach LaVine Intends to Play Through Small Tear in Thumb

Author:

Bulls All-Star guard Zach LaVine has a small ligament tear in the thumb of his non-shooting hand, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. 

However, per The Athletic, LaVine plans to play through the injury and manage the injury. 

LaVine and the Bulls are the NBA's last remaining undefeated team in the Eastern Conference, having won all four of their games. LaVine is averaging 25.5 points, 4.8 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game this season. 

SI Recommends

Chicago entered the season as one of the league's most intriguing teams. During the offseason, the franchise landed point guard Lonzo Ball for four years and $80 million and four-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan in a sign-and-trade for three years and $85 million.

10 Early NBA Season Trends to Watch

"This is the most excited I’ve ever been here," LaVine recently told Sports Illustrated's Chris Herring. "To understand that we’re going to be out here really competing, with goals set? It’s a good feeling.”

The Bulls are next in action on Thursday night against the Knicks, who are 3—1 on the season. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET.

More NBA Coverage:
NBA Power Rankings: First Impressions for All 30 Teams
Is This the End of NBA Dynasties?
The NBA 75: Biggest Snubs, Surprises and Ranking Best Players
How Chicago Became the NBA's Most Intriguing Team

YOU MAY LIKE

LaVine
NBA

Report: Zach LaVine Dealing With Small Ligament Fracture in Thumb

The Bulls star has gotten off to a stellar start to the season.

Nicholas Coronado
College Football

Nicholas Coronado, Who has Thrown 40 TD Passes in 2021, Takes Home Freak of the Week Honors

California's leading passer, Nicholas Coronado, scores eight touchdowns to take home Freak of the Week honors

Deshaun Watson holds a football.
NFL

Report: Panthers Not Pursuing Deshaun Watson Trade

Count one team out of the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes as the trade deadline approaches.

SI_StartSit_102721_General
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Defenses

The Bengals defense has been playing very well, and this week they get the Jets with a backup quarterback

Overtime Elite guard and NBA draft prospect Jean Montero
NBA

Overtime Elite: Top NBA Draft Prospects to Watch

With OTE's inaugural season beginning this weekend, here are the players to watch.

SI_StartSit_102721_General
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Kickers

With Greg Zuerlein coming off a bye, he might be available in your league

Bayern Munich's Lucas Hernandez
Soccer

Bayern's Hernández Avoids Jail Time After Successful Appeal

Lucas Hernández was facing six months in jail for violating a restraining order but had his sentence lessened by a Spanish court.

SI_StartSit_102721_TE (1)
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Tight Ends

Now that he's established as the Eagles TE1, Dallas Goedert is ready to break out