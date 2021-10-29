Jaylen Brown Says He Hasn't Been the Same After Getting COVID-19

Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
NBA
Celtics' Jaylen Brown on Dealing With COVID-19: 'I've Got to Get Over the Hump'

Author:

Celtics guard and forward Jaylen Brown is still feeling the side effects from his battle with COVID-19.

Brown tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 8. Per league rules, Brown was placed into the league's Health and Safety Protocols for 10 days. 

However, the 25-year-old said it sometimes feels like he has played "three games in one," according to ESPN's Tim Bontemps

"I've noticed in the last couple of days, my body hasn't recovered the same in a sense" Brown told ESPN on Friday after practice. "Like, I feel great and then it feels like instead of playing one game, it kind of feels like I played three.

"I'm used to used to my body responding and recovering a lot faster."

Before returning for the Celtics' season opener on Oct. 20, Brown said he had trouble breathing at times. However, the guard said that has been resolved. 

He returned to the court for Boston's season opener, and since then has averaged 24.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. This included a 46-point performance in a double-overtime loss against New York.

While Brown is averaging nearly 25 points, his production has fluctuated. In the Celtics two home games this season, Brown has combined for 35 points, including a dismal 13-point performance against the Wizards on Wednesday.

In the midst of dealing with COVID-19 protocols, Brown has also been dealing with patella tendinopathy in his left knee, which kept him from playing in Sunday's game against the Rockets. 

Despite the complications, Brown told reporters that he has to get his body to feel normal after games.

"I’ve got to get over the hump and get my body to where I can feel like Jaylen," Brown said.

Last season, Brown averaged a career-best 24.7 points, notching a career-high 39.7 percent on his three pointers. The Celtics (2–3) will get a rematch against the Wizards on Saturday. 

