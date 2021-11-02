Celtics guard Marcus Smart was critical of the play of teammates Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown after the team lost its third straight game on Monday night.

"Every team knows we're trying to go to Jayson and Jaylen," Smart said after the 128-114 loss to the Bulls. "Every team is programmed and studied to stop Jayson and Jaylen. I think everybody's scouting report is to make those guys pass the ball. They don't want to pass the ball."



The Celtics led 94—75 with just over three minutes to go in the third quarter and led by 14 entering the game's final frame. But they would surrender their lead midway through the quarter and eventually allow the Bulls to take home a double-digit victory.

Brown and Tatum combined to score 48 points but struggled amid Chicago's comeback. With the loss, the Celtics dropped to 2—5 on the season.

"We're proud of the progress they're making, but they're going to have to make another step and find ways to not only create for themselves but create for others on this team to open up the court for them later down in the game," Smart said.

"... It's something we've been asking them to do, and they're learning. We just gotta continue to help those guys do that to help our team."

Neither Brown nor Tatum addressed reporters after the loss. Though veteran big Al Horford was asked about getting better looks for Tatum and Brown and said, “We just have to make sure we continue to execute, and we need to execute better.

"When I say execute, it’s setting screens when we need to set screens, not turning the ball over, that’s important, and I think if we do those things, I think we’ll be in a better position.”

