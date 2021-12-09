Pacers coach Rick Carlisle was placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols Thursday, according to ESPN's Tim Bontemps and Tim MacMahon.

Carlisle took a PCR test Thursday, though the results will reportedly not come back until tomorrow. He will miss multiple games if he tests positive for COVID-19, per ESPN. The 62-year-old coach is reportedly vaccinated, and he has also received his booster shot.

Both the Pacers and Raptors canceled practice Thursday after Carlisle was placed in the protocols.

Carlisle was hired by the Pacers before the 2021–22 season after 13 years with the Mavericks. He sports an 847–705 career record, and he's reached the playoffs 14 times.

Indiana enters Thursday sitting No. 13 in the Eastern Conference at 11–16.

