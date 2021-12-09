Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Rick Carlisle Enters COVID-19 Protocols, Pacers Cancel Practice

Author:

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle was placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols Thursday, according to ESPN's Tim Bontemps and Tim MacMahon.

Carlisle took a PCR test Thursday, though the results will reportedly not come back until tomorrow. He will miss multiple games if he tests positive for COVID-19, per ESPN. The 62-year-old coach is reportedly vaccinated, and he has also received his booster shot.

Both the Pacers and Raptors canceled practice Thursday after Carlisle was placed in the protocols. 

SI Recommends

Carlisle was hired by the Pacers before the 2021–22 season after 13 years with the Mavericks. He sports an 847–705 career record, and he's reached the playoffs 14 times.

Indiana enters Thursday sitting No. 13 in the Eastern Conference at 11–16.

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Oct 2, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish Defensive Coordinator Marcus Freeman signals to his players in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Notre Dame Stadium.
Extra Mustard

Marcus Freeman Responds to 'Player's Coach' Label

He cleared up that narrative for Notre Dame fans.

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard runs vs. the Chiefs.
NFL

Tony Pollard Discusses Injury, Status for Cowboys-WFT

He suffered a foot injury during Dallas's win against New Orleans.

SI99 Hoops 2022
Play
College Basketball

SI99 Top 10 NBA Player Comps

Which SI99 players remind us of Anthony Davis, Davion Mitchell, CJ McCollum and others?

Paul Finebaum on air.
Extra Mustard

Paul Finebaum Honors Cecil Hurt With Heartfelt Speech

It was a beautiful speech from the ESPN analyst.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Bayern Munich are top Champions League title contenders
Soccer

Champions League Knockout Stage Power Rankings

With the group stage done, the draw on the horizon and the knockout stage a couple of months away, who is looking most likely to win the Champions League title?

Bills quarterback Josh Allen rolls out of the pocket.
Play
Betting

NFL Week 14 Betting Preview: Line Movement and Odds Tracking for Sunday's Games

Week 14 NFL lines and odds are on the move, but just where is the money showing at SI Sportsbook?

Jonah performs his Tsunami splash
Play
Wrestling

Jonah Sets Himself Apart With His Stellar Tsunami Splash

“People are familiar with the move. But it’s not the same when it’s a 345-pound man doing it off the top rope.”

Bryce Young before a game with Alabama.
College Football

AP Names Bryce Young CFB Player of the Year

Alabama's Heisman finalist quarterback just picked up one big post-season award.