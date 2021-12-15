Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Photo Gallery: Steph Curry Through the Years

A look back at Curry's most memorable moments and milestones after eclipsing Ray Allen as the NBA's three-point king.
Author:

Draft Night

opmw-10255

With the seventh pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, the Warriors selected Stephen Curry in front of the Madison Square Garden crowd. The Knicks, who had the eighth pick, famously missed out on the Davidson star, but it wouldn't be the last time Curry took center stage at the World's Most Famous Arena.

The Baby-Faced Assassin

opou-36559-mid

As an NBA rookie, Curry was a bright spot for a 26-win Golden State team. Curry averaged 17.5 points, 5.4 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game, while shooting 43.7 percent from three. He finished second in the rookie of the year voting behind the Kings' Tyreke Evans.

Curry's Coming Out Party

GettyImages-162925192

On Feb. 13, 2013, Curry scored 54 points—and shot 11-for-13 on threes—against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. While the Warriors would go on to lose the game, Curry, in his fourth season, put the NBA world on notice. 

Growing Pains

X158093_TK1_1500

In 2014, Curry and the Warriors were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Clippers. But following that early exit, they went on to appear in five straight NBA Finals.

Curry Clips Pelicans From The Corner

GettyImages-470937032

Curry's 2015 playoff run featured a clutch corner three over the outstretched hand of Anthony Davis to force overtime in Game 3 of a first-round series against New Orleans. Curry finished the game with 40 points in a 123-119 victory, and the Warriors went on to sweep the series.

Steph Shows Off Range From 3/4 Court

GettyImages-473541516

Fresh off of winning the 2014-15 MVP award, Curry continued to amaze from long range during a second-round series in Memphis. Following a blocked shot by teammate Andre Iguodala, Curry gathered the ball and launched a 62-footer in the final seconds of the third quarter. Nothing but net.

Finals Breakthrough

X159679_TK1_1025

All eyes were on Curry during his first Finals appearance in 2015 against LeBron James and the Cavaliers. He didn't disappoint. The Warriors star averaged 26.0 points, 6.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds in six Finals games.

On Top of the World

Stephen Curry SI000065867

Curry captured his first NBA title in 2015. He was also named First Team All-NBA for the first time that year.

Curry Silences Thunder

GettyImages-512775060

On Feb. 27, 2016, the Warriors were locked in a 118-118 battle in overtime against the Western Conference rival Thunder when Curry launched his famous 37-foot three-pointer to seal the victory. Curry finished the night with 11 threes and would go on to win his second MVP trophy that season.

No. 400

GettyImages-1298866378

The first player in NBA history to hit 400 three-pointers in a season, Curry completed the feat in the third quarter against the Grizzlies in April 2016. Curry shot 10-for-19 and finished the game (and regular season) with 402 threes. On the same night, the Warriors set a league record with 73 wins during the regular season.

The Greatest Showman

SI141_TK1_00503 (1)

Not only was Curry must-see TV, but his pregame shooting routine became appointment viewing in arenas around the league.

Bittersweet '16

2016 0307 Draymond Green Steph Curry K

Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson led the Warriors to a historic run in 2016. But it ultimately ended in defeat after LeBron led the Cavaliers back from a 3-1 deficit in the Finals to bring home a championship to Cleveland.

Curry Sets Mark for Most Threes in a Game

GettyImages-621775476

On Nov. 7, 2016, Curry hit an NBA-record 13 threes against the Pelicans and finished with a game-high 46 points.

Dynasty Warriors

X161971_TK1_03439-1

With Kevin Durant joining the Warriors in the summer of 2016, Golden State captured back-to-back championships against the Cavs in 2017 and 2018, giving Curry three rings.

Steph's Shrug Game

GettyImages-1053177854 (1)

Curry channeled his inner Michael Jordan after knocking down one of his nine three-pointers on Oct. 24, 2018. Curry set another NBA record that night by hitting at least 8 threes in three straight games.

Three-Point King

GettyImages-1237234290

On Dec. 14, 2021, against the Knicks at, yes, Madison Square Garden, Curry passed Ray Allen to become the NBA's all-time three-point leader.

SI Recommends

YOU MAY LIKE

Bryan Danielson prepares to speak after a match on AEW Dynamite
Play
Wrestling

Bryan Danielson Compares ‘Hangman’ Page to Steve Austin

Ahead of their AEW title match at ‘Winter Is Coming,’ Danielson has high praise for his opponent.

Dabo Swinney at a press conference.
College Football

Dabo Swinney Rips Transfer Portal on Signing Day

Swinney said that there's a lot of tampering happening with the transfer portal right now.

DeAndre Hopkins with the Cardinals.
NFL

DeAndre Hopkins to Get Second Opinion After Initial MRI

It's unclear what his injury is or what the MRI showed.

Sep 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Justin Jones (93) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Play
Betting

Week 15 Thursday Night Football Player Props: Chiefs at Chargers

Analyzing the player props to target when the Chiefs face the Chargers in a battle for first place in the AFC West.

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders celebrates.
College Football

Watch: No. 1 Recruit Travis Hunter Commits to JSU

The No. 1 recruit in the SI99 made the bold decision this afternoon.

nfl-roger-goodell-covid-vaccine
NFL

Can Booster Shots Keep NFL Season on Track?

With team outbreaks present and games potentially in peril, the league’s power brokers are considering new protocols as the playoffs approach.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium.
NFL

Jackson Misses Practice With Ankle Injury, Ruled Day-to-Day

Tyler Huntley could start for the Ravens against Green Bay on Sunday if Jackson is unable to play.

Dolphins Myles Gaskin Fantasy Football
Play
Fantasy

Week 15 Rankings & Stat Projections

Myles Gaskin is a must-start as is among the top running backs in these Week 15 rankings and projections.