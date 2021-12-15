Photo Gallery: Steph Curry Through the Years
Draft Night
With the seventh pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, the Warriors selected Stephen Curry in front of the Madison Square Garden crowd. The Knicks, who had the eighth pick, famously missed out on the Davidson star, but it wouldn't be the last time Curry took center stage at the World's Most Famous Arena.
The Baby-Faced Assassin
As an NBA rookie, Curry was a bright spot for a 26-win Golden State team. Curry averaged 17.5 points, 5.4 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game, while shooting 43.7 percent from three. He finished second in the rookie of the year voting behind the Kings' Tyreke Evans.
Curry's Coming Out Party
On Feb. 13, 2013, Curry scored 54 points—and shot 11-for-13 on threes—against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. While the Warriors would go on to lose the game, Curry, in his fourth season, put the NBA world on notice.
Growing Pains
In 2014, Curry and the Warriors were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Clippers. But following that early exit, they went on to appear in five straight NBA Finals.
Curry Clips Pelicans From The Corner
Curry's 2015 playoff run featured a clutch corner three over the outstretched hand of Anthony Davis to force overtime in Game 3 of a first-round series against New Orleans. Curry finished the game with 40 points in a 123-119 victory, and the Warriors went on to sweep the series.
Steph Shows Off Range From 3/4 Court
Fresh off of winning the 2014-15 MVP award, Curry continued to amaze from long range during a second-round series in Memphis. Following a blocked shot by teammate Andre Iguodala, Curry gathered the ball and launched a 62-footer in the final seconds of the third quarter. Nothing but net.
Finals Breakthrough
All eyes were on Curry during his first Finals appearance in 2015 against LeBron James and the Cavaliers. He didn't disappoint. The Warriors star averaged 26.0 points, 6.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds in six Finals games.
On Top of the World
Curry captured his first NBA title in 2015. He was also named First Team All-NBA for the first time that year.
Curry Silences Thunder
On Feb. 27, 2016, the Warriors were locked in a 118-118 battle in overtime against the Western Conference rival Thunder when Curry launched his famous 37-foot three-pointer to seal the victory. Curry finished the night with 11 threes and would go on to win his second MVP trophy that season.
No. 400
The first player in NBA history to hit 400 three-pointers in a season, Curry completed the feat in the third quarter against the Grizzlies in April 2016. Curry shot 10-for-19 and finished the game (and regular season) with 402 threes. On the same night, the Warriors set a league record with 73 wins during the regular season.
The Greatest Showman
Not only was Curry must-see TV, but his pregame shooting routine became appointment viewing in arenas around the league.
Bittersweet '16
Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson led the Warriors to a historic run in 2016. But it ultimately ended in defeat after LeBron led the Cavaliers back from a 3-1 deficit in the Finals to bring home a championship to Cleveland.
Curry Sets Mark for Most Threes in a Game
On Nov. 7, 2016, Curry hit an NBA-record 13 threes against the Pelicans and finished with a game-high 46 points.
Dynasty Warriors
With Kevin Durant joining the Warriors in the summer of 2016, Golden State captured back-to-back championships against the Cavs in 2017 and 2018, giving Curry three rings.
Steph's Shrug Game
Curry channeled his inner Michael Jordan after knocking down one of his nine three-pointers on Oct. 24, 2018. Curry set another NBA record that night by hitting at least 8 threes in three straight games.
Three-Point King
On Dec. 14, 2021, against the Knicks at, yes, Madison Square Garden, Curry passed Ray Allen to become the NBA's all-time three-point leader.