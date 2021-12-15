Warriors star Stephen Curry set the NBA's career three-point record on Tuesday night, passing Hall of Famer Ray Allen during a 105–96 win over the Knicks.

Upon setting the record Curry received warm embraces from Allen, and from Reggie Miller, who previously surrendered the record to Allen and was courtside to broadcast the game for TNT.

Afterward, Curry showed his appreciation for a number of teammates who were integral in him reaching the milestone.

Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala got Rolex watches from the Warriors superstar after the win. Klay Thompson will eventually get his when the Warriors return home from the road trip.

Thompson was cleared to be a full-time participant in practices in late November. He is nearing the conclusion of what has been a two-year rehab from Achilles and knee surgeries.

While others on the team didn't get watches, Curry made sure to also acknowledge them postgame.

He finished Golden State's 105–96 win making five of his 14 three-pointers, bringing his career total to 2,978.

“Hopefully, I can push it to a point that's untouchable,” he told Sports Illustrated's Howard Beck afterward.

Afterward, Curry was asked who he thought was the greatest shooter in the sport's history.

“I never wanted to call myself the greatest shooter until I got that record. I’m comfortable saying that now,” Curry said.

"I got that, baby."

