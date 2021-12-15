Stephen Curry Asked Who He Thinks Is the Greatest Shooter Ever

Warriors star Stephen Curry surpassed Hall of Fame guard Ray Allen on Tuesday night to become the NBA's all-time leader in made three-pointers.

Upon setting the record Curry received warm embraces from Ray Allen, and from Reggie Miller, who surrendered the record to Allen and was courtside to broadcast the game for TNT. And despite being on the road at Madison Square Garden, Knicks fans celebrated the historic accomplishment.

Afterward, Curry was asked who he thought was the greatest shooter in the sport's history.

"I never wanted to call myself the greatest shooter until I got that record. I’m comfortable saying that now," Curry said.

"I got that, baby."

Curry finished Golden State's 105–96 win making five of his 14 three-pointers, bringing his career total to 2,978.

“Hopefully, I can push it to a point that's untouchable,” he told Sports Illustrated's Howard Beck afterward.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver was among the countless people in the basketball world to congratulate Curry on the accomplishment, saying in a statement, "He has revolutionized the way the game is played and continues to leave fans in awe with his amazing artistry and extraordinary shooting ability. We congratulate him on this historic achievement."

Curry will next look to build on his record on Friday when the Warriors travel to Boston to face the Celtics. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

