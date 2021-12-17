Report: Kyrie Irving to Return to Nets for Road Games

Kyrie Irving has begun the process to return playing with the Nets, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. They will be bringing him back as a part-time player for all games outside New York, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The All-Star guard had been in a standoff with the franchise over the COVID-19 vaccine. As a result of a New York City mandate, which requires proof of vaccination to enter indoor arenas, Irving is currently ineligible to play in Brooklyn home games in 2021–22. However, New York officials deemed the HSS Training Center in Brooklyn a “private facility.” Despite this move, Nets general manager Sean Marks said on Oct. 14 that the team will not allow Irving to play or practice “until he is eligible to be a full participant.”

Brooklyn owner Joe Tsai previously said he hopes Irving “gets vaccinated as soon as possible,” and held firm that the star needs to be vaccinated to play for the franchise as long as New York City has a mandate.

“I don't know,” Tsai previously told ESPN when asked when he thinks Irving will play again. “Either he has to be vaccinated in order to come back if the New York mandate is still in place."

However, that position has reportedly changed since then as the franchise faces COVID-19 issues, injuries and large amounts of playing time resting on stars’ shoulders. Per Wojnarowski, Tsai, Marks, coach Steve Nash and "key players” were in agreement of bringing back Irving part-time.

Irving will reportedly need some time before his return, as the Nets are unclear what kind of shape he is in. Wojnarowski reported that he will take his time ramping back up to playing shape, and will need to test negative for COVID-19 on five consecutive days before rejoining the squad.

Brooklyn's next road game is Dec. 23 at Portland. Then, the team is at the Lakers on Christmas and at the Clippers two days later.

