Lakers star LeBron James faced significant criticism when he posted a meme that likened COVID-19 to the cold and flu on Instagram on Friday and an NBA legend even got his licks in.

Former Lakers center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar wrote on his Substack that the post was a “blow to his worthy legacy” on Tuesday. He added the “implication [of the post] is that LeBron doesn’t understand the difference among these three illnesses, even after all the information that’s been presented in the press.”

After Los Angeles's 132–123 win over Houston on Tuesday night, James was asked if he had a response for Abdul-Jabbar.

“No, I don't have a response to Kareem at all,” James said. “And if you saw the post and you read the tag, you know [I'm] honestly asking ‘help me out.‘

“I think people forgot about the flu,” James continued. “People like literally forgot about the flu during these times like that's still going around, it's flu season. People have forgot about common colds. That happens, especially with a lot of our kids that's in school.”

James goes on to say his daughter is in first grade and a lot of children are getting sick with the cold and flu, but again repeats he does not have a response for Abdul-Jabbar. The same night he was asked this question, he became just the third person in NBA history to score 36,000 career points. Abdul-Jabbar was the first to accomplish this feat, with the second being Karl Malone.

