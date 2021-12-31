Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Joel Embiid Gets Last Laugh Over Kevin Durant During 76ers’ Victory Over Nets

Author:

Joel Embiid and Kevin Durant went at it in the final moments of the 76ers’ win over the Nets on Thursday, with the two exchanging words once again.

The two superstars clashed as Embiid took free throws with Philadelphia holding a comfortable lead with just seconds to play. Then after the final whistle, Embiid appeared to tell Durant to "go home".

Durant downplayed the incident, telling reporters that the back-and-forth was in “the name of the game.”

SI Recommends

“He didn’t really say nothing,” Durant said. “… We just respect each other so much that natural competitive fire comes out.”

Embiid echoed the sentiments. The scene should look familiar, because earlier this season, Durant had informed Embiid it was his time to leave in a war of words between the two when the Nets won 114–105. Embiid clearly hadn’t forgotten. 

While the exchange dominated headlines, both players finished with exceptional nights. Embiid finished with 34 points, seven rebounds and three steals, while Durant added 33 points for the Nets.

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

South Carolina Gamecocks Head Football Coach Shane Beamer gets interviewed after getting Duke s Mayo poured on him after winning against North Carolina Tar Heels after the Duke s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Thursday, December 30, 2021
Extra Mustard

Beamer Calls Out Reporter For Since-Deleted Tweet About Mayo Bowl

The South Carolina coach took the mayonnaise bath like a champ, but one reporter suggested there were too many irrelevant bowls, citing the celebratory moment.

Missouri Tigers guard Aijha Blackwell
College Basketball

Mizzou Nets Historic Upset of No. 1 South Carolina on Buzzer Beater

The Tigers earned their first win against an AP No. 1 team in program history.

Jaylen Wright
College Football

Tennessee Loses Music City Bowl After Controversial Call in OT

The Volunteers came up just short of a touchdown in overtime in a wild bowl loss.

Dec 23, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center.
NBA

Draymond Green Rips NBA Over Nuggets-Warriors Postponement

Denver did not have the league mandated eight players eligible for the scheduled game due to COVID-19 issues and injuries.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo dribbles against the Miami Heat
NBA

Report: Cavs Looking to Acquire Lakers' Rajon Rondo

Rondo would give the Cavs a veteran guard option with the absence of Ricky Rubio due to injury.

Brandon Brown, driver of the #68 TradeTheChain.com Chevrolet, waves to fans during pre-race ceremonies prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway on October 23, 2021 in Kansas City, Kansas.
Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Driver Claims Anti-Biden-Themed 2022 Partner

Brandon Brown announced his partnership with LGBcoin, a crypto “meme coin” inspired by the ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ chant. NASCAR has not approved it yet.

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws a pass against the Buffalo Bills in the second quarter at Gillette Stadium.
Podcasts

All About (Well, Mostly About) Mac Jones | The MMQB NFL Podcast

A Mac Jones analysis and what it means for the future of QBs and the draft

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates after a fourth quarter touchdown Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Play
Fantasy

Week 17 Rankings: Running Backs

Jonathan Taylor's MVP campaign continues in Week 17 vs. the Raiders.