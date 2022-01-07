Skip to main content
Markieff Morris Sounds Off on Missing 30 Games Since Nikola Jokić’s Dirty Hit

Markieff Morris did not hold back on commenting about his “real injury” or describing Nikola Jokić, who is part of the reason why he has missed 30 consecutive games. 

Morris has not played since Jokić shoved him to the floor from behind on Nov. 8, and the Nuggets center was subsequently suspended a single game without pay. Morris, though, did not get off free. He received a $50,000 fine for committing a Flagrant Foul 2 on Jokić that triggered the on-court altercation. 

“Ain’t s--- wild about it! It’s a real injury!“ he tweeted. ”Imagine having a 300 pound sloppy fat boy run full speed and make direct contact with your spine! I’ll be back soon like I said.”

With just 2:39 remaining in Denver's 113–96 victory, Jokić was bumped by Morris, and instead of walking it off, he retaliated. A stretcher was initially brought out, but Morris did walk off with the help of Miami medical staff.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra addressed the incident postgame, calling Jokić’s shove a “dangerous, dirty play.” 

Meanwhile, Marcus Morris, the twin brother and longtime teammate of Markieff Morris, was not happy after seeing the play.

“Waited till bro turned his back smh. NOTED,” he tweeted while adding the “taking notes” emoji. 

Jokić's brothers responded to Marcus from a newly launched Twitter account, tweeting, "@MookMorris2 You should leave this the way it is instead of publicly threatening our brother! Your brother made a dirty play first. If you want to make a step further be sure we will be waiting for you !! Jokic Brothers" 

