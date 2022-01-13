There is “real optimism” within the Nets organization that Kyrie Irving can return to the team as a full-time player this season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Irving made his debut with Brooklyn on Jan. 5, though he is currently only playing in road games due to a New York City order banning arena employees who are unvaccinated. Though as the second half of the 2021-22 season approaches, perhaps the Nets will find a way to get Irving on their floor full-time.

“As the months evolve between now and the All-Star break into the stretch run of the season and then into the playoffs that enough in the world could change where Kyrie Irving could become a full-time player again,” Wojnarowski said Wednesday. “I think that's real optimism within that organization.”

There are two routes Irving can presumably take in order to play at the Barclays Center this season. He could receive the COVID-19 vaccine–as James Harden noted Wednesday–or the Nets could simply rack up fines for each game Irving plays in Brooklyn.

New York City's order states those who break the ordinance will be subject to several fines, though the total price is relatively miniscule. For the first offense, a fine of no more that $1,000 will handed down. For the second offense, the fine would be no more than $2,000 if it is given within twelve months of the first violation, per the order. For every violation afterward within 12 months of the second violation, the fine would be no more than $5,000.

The Nets may receive over $100,00 in fines if an unvaccinated Irving plays at the Barclays Center, though frankly, that would be a cheap price to pay in order to compete for the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Irving is averaging 17.7 points per game in three contests this season. He is a seven-time All-Star and a one-time NBA Finals winner.

