Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine Suffered No Structural Damage in Left Knee Injury Against Warriors

Bulls guard Zach LaVine’s MRI for an injury suffered to his left knee showed no structural damage, the team announced.

LaVine has begun targeted therapy and will be reassessed early next week. The 2021 NBA All-Star previously tore his ACL in the same knee while playing with the Timberwolves in 2017, but he is not expected to miss significant time. 

The 26-year-old suffered the injury in the first quarter of Chicago’s 138–96 loss to the Warriors on Friday night. He gave himself an intentional foul with 8:28 in the first quarter to check out of the game. 

Currently, LaVine is averaging 25.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game this season as the Bulls are 27–13 and currently sit atop the Eastern Conference standings. 

