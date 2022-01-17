Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Player(s)
Kevin Durant

Steve Nash Responds to Loss of Kevin Durant to Knee Injury

Nets coach Steve Nash addressed losing Kevin Durant to a knee injury for significant time on Monday but he wasn’t looking for pity. 

“We just have to do the best we can,” Nash said on Monday, per ESPN. “We can’t cry about it. We can’t feel sorry for ourselves. We got to keep building, see what we can learn, how we can grow during this period of Kevin being out and Joe [Harris] being out and how we can continue to move this thing forward so when they do come back, we’re in a better place—and he can rejoin us in a place where we can feel better about where we are in that part of the season.”

Harris is still recovering from left ankle surgery all the while Durant is expected to be out out at least a month with a sprained MCL he suffered on Saturday night against the Pelicans, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Durant has been putting up MVP-level numbers up until this point. He’s averaging 29.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists while shooting 52% from the field. 

SI Recommends

Brooklyn currently sits at the No. 3 spot in the Eastern Conference at 27–16. The team recently got Kyrie Irving back but just for away games due to his vaccination status.

“He's such a well-rounded player, does so many things at a high level, plus he gives us small-team size on the perimeter—there’s so many ways that his absence will be felt,“ Nash said on Durant. “Having said that, it’s a great opportunity for guys, and it's an opportunity for our team to grow. We can’t rely on him in ways that we could, and we have to find ways and solutions to be competitive without him.”

More NBA Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

mike mayock
NFL

Raiders Fire GM Mike Mayock Following Playoff Exit

Mayock, a former NFL Network draft analyst, served as the Raiders' GM for three seasons, overseeing a return to the postseason in 2021.

jimmyg
NFL

Shanahan: Garoppolo at Fault for Fourth-and-1 False Start

The penalty on the QB sneak gave the Cowboys the ball back with a chance to win.

Auburn guard K.D. Johnson (0) reacts after a play against Alabama during the second half at Coleman Coliseum.
College Basketball

Auburn Gets Most First-Place Votes in AP Poll, Still Gets No. 2

The reason for the vote shaking out the way it did can be traced to two specific writers.

Lewandowski-Putellas-FIFA-Best
Soccer

How Captains, Coaches Voted for FIFA Best Player Awards

Robert Lewandowski took home his second straight award, but one star competitor left him off the ballot completely.

jj-watt-cardinals
NFL

Cardinals Make Official Decision on Watt Before Facing Rams

Arizona's defense is getting a major boost on Monday night.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his son Stephen, the team's executive vice president.
NFL

Jones Reacts to Cowboys Fans Throwing Trash at Officials

Jerry Jones's son discussed the rough scene at AT&T Stadium immediately after the game.

hunter-johnson-northwestern
College Football

Former Clemson 5-Star QB Transferring Back to Program

Hunter Johnson's college football career will end with the Tigers.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy (left), EVP Stephen Jones (middle) and owner Jerry Jones.
NFL

Cowboys EVP Shares His Thoughts on Mike McCarthy's Future

Jerry Jones's son addressed the situation with McCarthy, who faced criticism after the Cowboys' loss to the 49ers in the wild card.