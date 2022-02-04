The 2022 NBA All-Star reserves have been announced and the player pool is set for the Feb. 20 All-Star game in Cleveland.

Cavaliers guard Darius Garland, who has led Cleveland to the No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference after finishing 13th last year, and Raptors guard Fred VanVleet will each make their first All-Star appearance.

Some notable names that were left off the list include Hornets backcourt partners LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges, as well as Cavaliers big man Jarrett Allen and Heat guard Tyler Herro.

Ball is averaging 19.9 points and 7.7 assists per game while Bridges was also averaging nearly 20 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, Allen is averaging a double-double this season, recording 16 points and 10.7 rebounds per game.

The Eastern Conference reserves will join DeMar DeRozan, Trae Young, Kevin Durant Joel Embiid and captain Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Western Conference players join Stephen Curry, Ja Morant, Nikola Jokic, Andrew Wiggins and captain LeBron James.

The captains will choose their teams from the 22-player pool on Feb. 10, first selecting from the group of starters, then finishing off with the reserves.

2022 NBA All-Star Reserves

Western Conference

Devin Booker (Suns)

Luka Doncic (Mavericks)

Rudy Gobert (Jazz)

Draymond Green (Warriors)

Donovan Mitchell (Jazz)

Chris Paul (Suns)

Karl-Anthony Towns (Timberwolves)

Eastern Conference

Jimmy Butler (Heat)

Darius Garland (Caveliers)

James Harden (Nets)

Zach LaVine (Bulls)

Khris Middleton (Bucks)

Jayson Tatum (Celtics)

Fred VanVleet (Raptors)

