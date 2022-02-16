Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

NBA Will Honor 75th Anniversary Team at Halftime of All-Star Game

Some of the players who gave the NBA its global bounce will be in attendance when the league celebrates its 75th anniversary team during a special halftime ceremony at Sunday’s All-Star Game.

Members of the diamond anniversary team will be inside Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for the ceremony as the league honors its best players and the cornerstone moments since the NBA was founded.

The official list of players has not yet been announced. There are 61 living members among the players selected to the 75th team.

In 1997, the league hosted the 50th Anniversary Team during All-Star Weekend in Cleveland and 47 members were on hand.

SI Recommends

R&B performer Usher, director Spike Lee and actors Tiffany Haddish and Anthony Anderson will narrate the ceremony, which will conclude with Grammy Award-winning group Earth, Wind & Fire performing their hit “Shining Star.”

Before the game, Cleveland native Machine Gun Kelly and producer DJ D-Nice will introduce the 2022 NBA All-Stars. Four-time Grammy winner Macy Gray, another Ohio native, will sing the national anthem and Toronto native Ryland James will perform “O Canada.”

The All-Star Saturday Night activities will include performances by Mary J. Blige, who was part of last week’s Super Bowl halftime show, along with Lil Wayne, Gunna, Migos, Lil Baby and DJ Khaled.

More NBA Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) reacts to pass interference in the end zone against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.
Play
Extra Mustard

Matthew Stafford Delivers Epic Speech at Super Bowl Parade

With a Don Julio 1942 bottle in his hand, Stafford gave a spirited speech to Rams fans.

Atlanta Falcons edge rusher Dante Fowler during a game at the Bills.
NFL

Falcons Release OLB Dante Fowler Ahead of Free Agency

The former third overall pick will seek his fourth NFL team in free agency.

biathlon-snow
Olympics

Frigid, Icy Conditions Make Photographing the 2022 Olympics Especially Cool

Dek: Photographers are encountering subzero temps, (real and fake) snow, icy mountain climbs and more.

Member Exclusive
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) passes the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
Play
Betting

NBA Sixth Man of the Year Future Odds: Tyler Herro Separates From the Pack

Miami guard Tyler Herro is the heavy betting favorite to be the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year.

Dec 2, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Dallas Cowboys helmets on the ground during the game against New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome.
NFL

Report: Cowboys Paid Millions to Settle Voyeurism Allegations

Richard Dalrymple was also accused of taking “upskirt” photos of Charlotte Jones Anderson, a team senior vice president and the daughter of owner Jerry Jones.

McKenzie Milton
College Football

McKenzie Milton Doubles Down After Shot at Nebraska, Oklahoma

The former UCF quarterback praised the city of Orlando and the UCF football team, while taking some not so subtle shots at two other cities.

Tom Brady is grabbed by teammate Ryan Griffen after the Bucs' Super Bowl boat parade.
Play
Extra Mustard

Brady Offers Stafford Advice on Celebrating Super Bowl

Brady: “Mix in a water.”

Aaron Donald at the Super Bowl parade.
Play
NFL

Aaron Donald Says ‘We Can Bring The Super Team Back’

Donald and McVay both sound like they will return to the Rams.