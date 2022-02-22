Skip to main content
Report: Nuggets to Sign DeMarcus Cousins on Rest-of-Season Deal

Denver is planning to sign center DeMarcus Cousins in the coming days on a rest-of-season deal, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on Tuesday. 

The 31-year-old first signed a 10-day contract with the Nuggets on Jan. 21, and signed another on the Feb. 10 trade deadline, which expired over All-Star weekend. 

Cousins signed a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with the Bucks on Nov. 30, but was waived in January. With Denver, the veteran has averaged 6.1 points and 6.3 rebounds. 

Drafted fifth overall in the 2010 NBA draft by the Kings, Cousins played for Sacramento until 2017. The veteran then had stints with the Pelicans, Warriors, Rockets and Clippers. 

