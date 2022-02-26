James Harden’s 76ers debut was one to remember.

Harden finished the night with 27 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds in the 76ers 133–102 win over the Timberwolves on Friday night.

Daryl Morey, the president of basketball operations for the Sixers, was very pleased with Harden’s performance. Morey knows Harden well, as he also acted as general manager of the Rockets from 2007–2020. Harden played for Houston from 2012–2020, after being acquired by Morey from the Thunder.

“I try not to get too high or too low, but that was a good one,” Morey said, per ESPN.

Morey ultimately decided on the blockbuster NBA trade that transpired on Feb. 10, which brought Harden and Paul Millsap to Philadelphia, while Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks were sent to Brooklyn. Based on his post-game comments, it seemed like an easy decided for Morey to make.

“James is a basketball genius, and he’s been wanting to play with Joel [Embiid] for a long time,” Morey said. “I think he’s always thought Joel was, like, the perfect guy to pair with him.”

Even though this is Harden’s fourth time starting with a new team during NBA career so far, Morey said how there’s always an adjustment period to be expected. Harden seemed to mesh well with his new team on Friday, though, Morey thought.

“I think it’s like anyone with a new group,” Morey said. “You realize you’re the new guy. You want to fit in and then show what you can do. Everyone has watched James play for many years and knows what he's capable of. When you’re getting to know new teammates, I think those early interactions help. Early play on the court really helps.”

The 76ers play again on Sunday, giving Harden another chance to shine with his new team. Then, he will face his former team, the Nets, on Thursday, March 10.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Philadelphia 76ers coverage, check out All 76ers.