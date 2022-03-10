Brandon Ingram Has Hamstring Injury, Will Miss at Least 7-10 Days

The New Orleans Pelicans announced Wednesday forward Brandon Ingram will miss at least the next 7-10 days with a hamstring injury.

The team discovered the injury after Ingram underwent a MRI on Wednesday. Ingram had already missed Tuesday’s game vs. Memphis with the injury and was ruled out for Wednesday’s game vs. Orlando.

Ingram has averaged 22.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game in 2021-22. He was the team’s leading scorer before New Orleans traded for guard C.J. McCollum.

As of Wednesday, the Pelicans are barely hanging on to the final play-in spot in the Western Conference. They currently sit 1.5 games ahead of Portland for the No. 10 seed and 1.5 games back of the Lakers for the No. 9 seed.

