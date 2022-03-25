Grizzlies’ Ja Morant Will Be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks For Knee Injury

Grizzlies star Ja Morant will be re-evaluated in two weeks due to tweaking his knee, Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins announced before the team’s game against the Pacers.

Thursday’s contest marks the third Morant has missed after originally injuring his knee on Feb. 24 against the Timberwolves before suffering the tweak this month. However, the Grizzlies (50-23) have recorded a 15-2 mark in Morant’s absences this season.

Despite Morant’s injury, Jenkins expects the star guard to make a full recovery before the NBA playoffs start. The Grizzlies are riding a two-game win streak heading into their game against the Pacers and winners of seven of their last 10 contests.

Morant is averaging 27.6 points, 6.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 49.3% form the floor including 34% from three-point range.

Currently, the Grizzlies are second in the west and have a two-game lead over the Warriors in the conference.

