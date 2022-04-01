Skip to main content
NBA
NBA
NBA MVP Futures Odds
NBA MVP Futures Odds

Giannis Antetokounmpo Becomes Bucks’ All-Time Leading Scorer in Win vs. Nets

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered an incredible performance in what felt like a playoff game in the Milwaukee’s 120–119 overtime victory over the Nets on Thursday night.

Antetokounmpo, who entered Thursday’s game needing 40 points to pass the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (14,211) as the Bucks’ all-time scoring leader, did so in remarkable fashion. He set the record when he converted a 25-foot step-back jumper to force the game into overtime at 110 all.

The six-time All-Star finished the game with 44 points off 14-of-21 shooting from the floor including 15-of-19 from the free throw line with 14 rebounds, six assists and one steal. In Milwaukee’s win, the two-time MVP became the first Bucks player with consecutive 40-point games since Abdul-Jabbar did on Jan. 27 and 29, 1975.

Beyond being Milwaukee’s all-time leading scorer, the Greek Freak ranks first in blocks, second in assists, second in rebounds and fifth in steals. He has now scored 30 or more points in each of his last eight road games with Thursday’s win, which eclipses the second-longest streak in Bucks history and sits behind only Abdul-Jabbar’s 11-game streak during the 1971-72 season.

Milwaukee (48–28) sits at No. 2 in the Eastern Conference and a half-game behind the Heat for first place. The Bucks earned the season series sweep against Brooklyn for the second consecutive season and for the third time in the last four seasons. 

Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks

