Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Says LeBron Has Done Things ‘He Should Be Embarrassed About’

LOS ANGELES — The relationship between Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James has been complicated. On Sunday, with Abdul-Jabbar in town to present Carmelo Anthony with the NBA’s inaugural Social Justice Champion award, it continued to be.

Addressing reporters after a brief ceremony, Abdul-Jabbar praised James’s efforts in the community—specifically citing the hundreds of students James has sent to college on full scholarships through his “I Promise” school in Akron, Ohio—but reiterated his position that James needs to do more.

“I admire the things that he’s done that have gotten all our attention,” Abdul-Jabbar said. “Sending a whole school to college? Wow. That’s amazing. His thoughtfulness and willingness to back it up with his wallet, you got to give him credit for that.”

“So I’m not throwing stones. I just wish he wouldn’t, you know, some of the things he’s done, he should be embarrassed about. That’s just where I’m coming from.”

Last December, Abdul-Jabbar, an early advocate for the COVID-19 vaccine, criticized James for a social media post that equated COVID-19 to the flu and the common cold. In an essay posted on Substack, Abdul-Jabbar called the James’s post a “blow” to his “worthy legacy.” 

“While LeBron is a necessary and dynamic voice critical of police brutality against the Black community, he needs to be the same necessary and dynamic advocate with vaccines, which could save thousands of Black lives right now,” Abdul-Jabbar wrote. 

At the time, James declined to address Kareem’s criticisms.

On Sunday, Abdul-Jabbar said his criticisms come from having high expectations of James.

“Some of the things that he’s done and said are really beneath him as far as I can see,” Abdul-Jabbar said. “Versus some of the great things that he’s done. He’s standing on both sides of the fence, almost. It makes it hard for me to accept that … when he’s committed himself to a different take on everything it’s hard to figure out where he is standing. You got to check him out every time.”

James, who recently moved into the No. 2 spot on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, just behind Abdul-Jabbar, could pass Kareem as soon as next season. Abdul-Jabbar says he is “all for” James breaking his record and, if James is willing, he would welcome the chance to talk to James about his concerns.

“There’s no envy there,” Abdul-Jabbar said. “With the issues that I was talking about, the things that really affect the Black community, he should be careful. That’s all I’m asking.”

