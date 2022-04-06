During the fourth quarter of the Sixers’ 131–122 win over the Pacers, DeAndre Jordan committed a hard foul on a dunk attempt that earned him an early trip to the locker room.

Indiana’s Duane Washington Jr. took an outlet pass on a fast break and went up for a one-handed dunk. Jordan apparently didn’t want to be put on a poster and brought both arms down hard on Washington Jr.’s head, knocking him to the ground.

Jordan was given a flagrant 2 and was ejected for the hard foul. He finished with six points and six rebounds in his nine minutes on Tuesday night.

Washington Jr. continued playing in the game, making a three-pointer less than a minute after Jordan’s ejection.

Jordan has been on the other side of plenty of poster dunks in his 14-year NBA career. While Washington Jr. didn’t complete the and-one, Jordan may have been better served just giving the fastbreak dunk away.

