Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NBA

DeAndre Jordan Ejected After Hard Foul on Duane Washington Jr. Dunk Attempt

During the fourth quarter of the Sixers’ 131–122 win over the Pacers, DeAndre Jordan committed a hard foul on a dunk attempt that earned him an early trip to the locker room.

Indiana’s Duane Washington Jr. took an outlet pass on a fast break and went up for a one-handed dunk. Jordan apparently didn’t want to be put on a poster and brought both arms down hard on Washington Jr.’s head, knocking him to the ground.

Jordan was given a flagrant 2 and was ejected for the hard foul. He finished with six points and six rebounds in his nine minutes on Tuesday night.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Washington Jr. continued playing in the game, making a three-pointer less than a minute after Jordan’s ejection.

Jordan has been on the other side of plenty of poster dunks in his 14-year NBA career. While Washington Jr. didn’t complete the and-one, Jordan may have been better served just giving the fastbreak dunk away.

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson and wife Suzanne Johnson
NFL

Jets Owner and Wife Donate $1 Million to Ukraine Relief

Owner Woody Johnson’s wife Suzanne’s father was born in Ukraine, while her mother was born to Ukrainian immigrant parents.

By Associated Press
The Kansas Jayhawks celebrate after beating the North Carolina Tar Heels during the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four championship game at Caesars Superdome.
College Basketball

Report: NCAA Says Kansas-UNC Was Most Watched National Title Game

Per the NCAA, viewership this year was up 4% from last year’s championship.

By Daniela Perez
Confetti on the ground after the World Series championship rally for the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.
Extra Mustard

Braves Introduce 'World Champions Burger' For a Hefty Price

There are two different pay options, one coming with a limited edition 2021 World Series ring or one with a replica.

By Madison Williams
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 03: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) sits with Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) on the bench during the Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers game on April 03, 2022, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA.
Play
NBA

How the Lakers Could Be Eliminated From the Playoffs Tonight

It’s not as easy as a win or loss against the Suns.

By Madeline Coleman
Kareem Said He's Sorry
Play
NBA

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Apologizes to LeBron James After Remarks

The Lakers legend: “It wasn’t my intention to criticize LeBron James in any way… I have tremendous respect for him.”

By Wilton Jackson
Dec 25, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws a pass against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Nfl Indianapolis Colts At Arizona Cardinals
Play
Fantasy

Pre-Draft 2022 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings

Weeks out from the NFL Draft, here is a freshly updated set of fantasy football PPR rankings.

By Michael Fabiano
Connecticut Huskies guard Paige Bueckers during NCAA women’s Final Four practice at Target Center.
Play
Extra Mustard

Paige Bueckers Eclipses One Million Instagram Followers

The UConn guard has more followers than Candace Parker, Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi.

By Daniela Perez
An overhead shot of the NFL logo on the field.
NFL

NFL Pushing for Flag Football in 2028 Summer Olympics

This idea is a part of the league’s 10-year international growth plan in order to increase the number of football fans around the world.

By Madison Williams