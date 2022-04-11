The NBA play-in tournament was first introduced in 2021 and fans have loved it. Of course, some teams don’t care for it too much. Why? Well, it takes away some sense of security from teams that were barely able to sneak into the postseason. At the same time, it gives hope to squads that in previous years would have no chance of making the playoffs.

It sounds more confusing than it is. Here’s how the NBA’s play-in tournament works:

In previous years, the top eight teams in each conference would qualify for the postseason while every other squad would start their offseason. In the new format, only the top six seeds in each conference are guaranteed playoff spots.

As soon as the regular season ends, the No. 7, 8, 9 and 10 seeds will compete in the play-in. The No. 7 seeds will host the No. 8 seed in a game and the No. 9 teams will host the No. 10 squads. The winner of the first matchup will officially be named the No. 7 seed and the loser of the second game will be eliminated from postseason contention.

The loser of the 7/8 game and the winner of the 9/10 game will then face off and the winner will officially be named the No. 8 seed for the NBA Playoffs. The loser will watch the postseason from home.

