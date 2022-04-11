Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NBA
2022 NBA Playoff Schedules and Matchups Are Set
2022 NBA Playoff Schedules and Matchups Are Set

How the NBA’s Play-in Tournament, Which Debuted in 2021, Actually Works

The NBA play-in tournament was first introduced in 2021 and fans have loved it. Of course, some teams don’t care for it too much. Why? Well, it takes away some sense of security from teams that were barely able to sneak into the postseason. At the same time, it gives hope to squads that in previous years would have no chance of making the playoffs. 

It sounds more confusing than it is. Here’s how the NBA’s play-in tournament works:

In previous years, the top eight teams in each conference would qualify for the postseason while every other squad would start their offseason. In the new format, only the top six seeds in each conference are guaranteed playoff spots. 

As soon as the regular season ends, the No. 7, 8, 9 and 10 seeds will compete in the play-in. The No. 7 seeds will host the No. 8 seed in a game and the No. 9 teams will host the No. 10 squads. The winner of the first matchup will officially be named the No. 7 seed and the loser of the second game will be eliminated from postseason contention. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The loser of the 7/8 game and the winner of the 9/10 game will then face off and the winner will officially be named the No. 8 seed for the NBA Playoffs. The loser will watch the postseason from home. 

More NBA Coverage:

Bulls’ Zach Lavine Calls Team’s Recent Struggles ’Embarrassing’ As Playoffs Loom
Luka Dončić Will Be Suspended in Mavs’ Regular-Season Finale After 16th Technical Foul
Allen Iverson on Michael Jordan: "I actually wanted to be like Mike"

EditorialEvergreen
Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Derek Jeter smiles while speaking into a microphone after his Hall of Fame induction.
Play
Extra Mustard

ESPN Releases Trailer for Upcoming Derek Jeter Documentary

“The Captain” will premiere in July.

By Zach Koons
Dec 8, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Wagner Seahawks head coach Bashir Mason gestures from the bench during the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State defeated Wagner 74-54.
Play
College Basketball

Report: Saint Peter’s Hires Wagner’s Bashir Mason

He will take over for Shaheen Holloway, who guided the Peacocks to the Elite Eight in 2022.

By Mike McDaniel
frank vogel
Play
NBA

Lakers Officially Part Ways With Frank Vogel After Three Seasons

Vogel guided the team to the 2020 NBA championship in his first season with Los Angeles.

By Nick Selbe
Jul 31, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) and shortstop Bo Bichette (11) have a laugh at Rogers Centre.
Play
Betting

MLB Monday Bets: Plus Money on Blue Jays, Padres and Mariners

Three underdogs are Monday night best bets, including Blue Jays in the Bronx.

By Jennifer Piacenti
Courtesy Bellator
MMA

Vadim Nemkov Discusses Representing Russia at Bellator 277

The Russian-born light heavyweight champ has maintained focus entering Friday's title defense despite Russia's war.

By Justin Barrasso
Rhyne Howard with Kentucky.
Play
WNBA

Start Time, Channel for 2022 WNBA Draft

This will be the first time the draft will be in-person since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Joseph Salvador
washington nationals
MLB

Lerner Family to Reportedly Pursue Selling the Nationals

Mark Lerner, whose father purchased the Nationals in 2006, has begun exploring the possibility of selling the team.

By Nick Selbe
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.
Play
NBA

All of Your NBA MVP Takes Are Wrong

Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokić and the annual debate over the league's top individual honor.

By Howard Beck