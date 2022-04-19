Skip to main content
NBA

Report: Luka Dončić Potentially Returning for Games 3 And 4

Luka Dončić has yet to play in the Mavericks vs. Jazz playoff series due to a left calf strain.

The Mavericks star may finally be able to start in Game 3 on Thursday, April 21, per The Athletic’s Sham Charania.

Dončić suffered the calf strain on April 10 during Dallas’ last regular season game against the Spurs. The injury caused him to miss Games 1 and 2 of the round one series against the Jazz. Utah won the first game, and Dallas won the second.

Originally, Dončić was a “day-to-day” case for the Mavericks. Calf strains tend to take seven to 10 days for full recovery. Thursday would mark 11 days after Dončić suffered the injury.

If Dončić is able to complete two more workouts before Thursday’s Game 3, then he will most likely be on the active roster for the game.

Games 3 and 4 will be played in Salt Lake City, while Game 5 will take place back in Dallas. That will mark Dončić’s first home playoff game this year.

The three-time All-Star player averaged 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game in 65 games played this season. Dončić leads the team in all three categories. 

Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks

