The Celtics have already raced out to a 2–0 lead in their first-round series against the Nets and could be getting a key piece of their frontcourt rotation back on Saturday.

Prior to the start of Game 3, Boston coach Ime Udoka said that center Robert Williams III remains questionable to make his 2022 postseason debut, according to Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe. Udoka explained that Williams, who has missed more than three weeks with a torn meniscus in his left knee, will undergo a pre-game workout to determine if he’s ready to play.

If he does take the floor on Saturday night in Brooklyn, Williams will play approximately 20 minutes, Udoka told Washburn.

Udoka’s latest update comes less than 24 hours after The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Williams was aiming for a return in Game 3 on Saturday or Game 4 on April 25. The 24-year-old big man has missed the first two games of the Celtics-Nets series after sustaining the injury in late March and undergoing a procedure shortly after.

Prior to the injury, Williams had been a force in his fourth NBA season, all of which have been spent in Boston since he was selected in the first round of the 2018 NBA draft. He averaged a career-high 10 points and 9.6 rebounds per game during the regular season, while shooting an impressive 73.6% from the field. He also became a centerpiece of the Celtics’ top-ranked defense, alongside Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart.

No. 2 Boston still managed to take a 2–0 series lead on No. 7 Brooklyn without Williams available. The Celtics will try to garner a three-game advantage in the opening-round series on Saturday with tip-off scheduled at 7:30 p.m. ET.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Boston Celtics coverage, go to Inside The Celtics.