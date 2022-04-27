Why Is Steph Curry Still Coming Off the Bench vs. the Nuggets?

Star point guard Stephen Curry has found himself in a unique position as the Warriors sixth-man during the team’s opening round playoff series against the Nuggets. Denver has already had a tough time dealing with the play of fellow sharpshooters Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole, before the NBA’s all-time leader in three-pointers made even steps on the floor.

But why is Curry still coming off the bench?

The Warriors have exercised extreme caution with Curry through the first four games of the series against the Nuggets after their 34-year-old superstar missed the final 12 games of the regular season with a bone bruise and sprained ligament in his left foot. Golden State is easing him back into the rotation to reduce to the risk of re-injury.

Throughout the series the Warriors have shown that they’re feeling more confident about Curry’s health. After playing in 22 minutes in Game 1 and 23 minutes in Game 2, the two-time MVP has increased his playing time to 31 minutes in Game 3 and 37 minutes off the bench in Game 4.

Golden State nearly closed out the series in Game 4, but Denver scraped out a 126–121 victory to force a Game 5. Unfortunately for the Nuggets, Curry may be back in the starting lineup come tip-off on Wednesday.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr revealed on Tuesday before Game 5 that Curry no longer has a minutes restriction. While the eight-time All-Star is expected to be back in the starting lineup, Kerr declined to share his plans, according to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

Game 5 between the Warriors and the Nuggets will get underway from the Chase Center at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

