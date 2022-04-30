NBA Playoffs Second Round: Full Schedule for Four Series

The first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs came to an end Friday night when the Grizzles erased a 13-point deficit against the Timberwolves, outscoring Minnesota 40–22 in the fourth quarter, to punch their ticket to the semifinals round. For Memphis, it marks the first time in seven years that it has advanced in the playoffs.

Memphis will now prepare to face Golden State on Sunday. The Celtics, who swept the Nets, will turn their attention to the reigning NBA champion Bucks on Sunday as well in Game 1 of their semifinal series.

The Suns will open its second round series against the Mavericks on Monday while Miami will seek to take advantage in Game 1 of its series against Philadelphia without Joel Embiid. The star is reportedly out indefinitely with a right orbital fracture and mild concussion that he suffered in Thursday night’s series-clinching Game 6 victory against the Raptors.

Here is the schedule for the 2022 semifinal round series starting Sunday. (All times p.m. Eastern; * – if necessary)

Eastern Conference

(1) Miami vs. (4) Philadelphia

Game 1: May 2, Sixers at Heat (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 2: May 4, Sixers at Heat (7:30 P.M. ET, TNT)

Game 3: May 6, Heat at Sixers (7 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Game 4: May 8, Heat at Sixers (8 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 5: May 10, Sixers at Heat*

Game 6: May 12, Heat at Sixers*

Game 7: May 15, Sixers at Heat*

(2) Boston vs. (3) Milwaukee

Game 1: May 1, Bucks at Celtics (1 p.m. ET, ABC)

Game 2: May 3, Bucks at Celtics (7 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 3: May 7, Celtics at Bucks (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

Game 4: May 9, Celtics at Bucks (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 5: May 11, Bucks at Celtics*

Game 6: May 13, Celtics at Bucks*

Game 7: May 15, Bucks at Celtics*

Western Conference

(1) Phoenix vs. (4) Dallas

Game 1: May 2, Mavericks at Suns (10 p.m., ET TNT)

Game 2: May 4, Mavericks at Suns (10 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 3: May 6, Suns at Mavericks (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Game 4: May 8, Suns at Mavericks (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Game 5: May 10, Mavericks at Suns*

Game 6: May 12, Suns at Mavericks*

Game 7: May 15, Mavericks at Suns*

(2) Memphis vs. (3) Golden State

Game 1: May 1, Warriors at Grizzlies (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

Game 2: May 3, Warriors at Grizzlies (9:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 3: May 7, Grizzlies at Warriors (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

Game 4: May 9, Grizzlies at Warriors (10 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 5: May 11, Warriors at Grizzlies*

Game 6: May 13, Grizzlies at Warriors*

Game 7: May 16, Warriors at Grizzlies*

More NBA Coverage: