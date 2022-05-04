Warriors guard Gary Payton II has reportedly sustained a fractured left elbow after taking a hard fall following a flagrant foul from Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks.

According to ESPN’s Kendra Andrews, Payton underwent X-rays on his left elbow after leaving Tuesday night’s Game 2, which revealed the fracture. He will undergo an MRI on Wednesday for further evaluation.

Payton suffered the injury less than three minutes into Golden State’s 106–101 Game 2 loss when he cut down the lane on a fast-break. As Payton went up for a layup with his left hand, Brooks came in from behind and hit the Warriors guard in the head in the air. Payton fell to the ground hard and remained down for several minutes. Officials reviewed the play and issued Brooks a flagrant-2 foul, ejecting him from the game.

Watch NBA games online all season long with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Payton went on to shoot his two free throws before heading back to the locker room. He was later ruled out with a left elbow injury.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr was incensed at the foul when it happened and screamed at the officials after the play. He called the play “dirty” during an in-game interview before expanding upon his thoughts in a postgame press conference.

“I don’t know if it was intentional, but it was dirty,” Kerr said after the game. “There is a code. This code that players follow where you never put a guy’s season [or] career in jeopardy by taking somebody out in midair and clubbing him across the head, ultimately fracturing Gary’s elbow … He broke the code. Dillon Brooks broke the code.”

According to Andrews, the NBA is expected to speak with members of the Warriors and Grizzlies over the next few days to decide if Brooks will be suspended. Those conversations will be had prior to Saturday’s Game 3.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Golden State Warriors coverage, go to Inside The Warriors

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.