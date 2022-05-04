Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

Injury Update for Gary Payton II After Hard Foul From Dillon Brooks, per Report

Warriors guard Gary Payton II has reportedly sustained a fractured left elbow after taking a hard fall following a flagrant foul from Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks.

According to ESPN’s Kendra Andrews, Payton underwent X-rays on his left elbow after leaving Tuesday night’s Game 2, which revealed the fracture. He will undergo an MRI on Wednesday for further evaluation.

Payton suffered the injury less than three minutes into Golden State’s 106–101 Game 2 loss when he cut down the lane on a fast-break. As Payton went up for a layup with his left hand, Brooks came in from behind and hit the Warriors guard in the head in the air. Payton fell to the ground hard and remained down for several minutes. Officials reviewed the play and issued Brooks a flagrant-2 foul, ejecting him from the game.

Watch NBA games online all season long with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Payton went on to shoot his two free throws before heading back to the locker room. He was later ruled out with a left elbow injury.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Warriors coach Steve Kerr was incensed at the foul when it happened and screamed at the officials after the play. He called the play “dirty” during an in-game interview before expanding upon his thoughts in a postgame press conference.

“I don’t know if it was intentional, but it was dirty,” Kerr said after the game. “There is a code. This code that players follow where you never put a guy’s season [or] career in jeopardy by taking somebody out in midair and clubbing him across the head, ultimately fracturing Gary’s elbow … He broke the code. Dillon Brooks broke the code.”

According to Andrews, the NBA is expected to speak with members of the Warriors and Grizzlies over the next few days to decide if Brooks will be suspended. Those conversations will be had prior to Saturday’s Game 3.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Golden State Warriors coverage, go to Inside The Warriors 

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Breaking
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors
Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies

YOU MAY LIKE

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti
Play
Soccer

Ancelotti’s Unique Form of Greatness Fits This Real Madrid Team

Carlo Ancelotti’s record of success—a title in each of Europe’s top five leagues—is undeniable, even if no particular style of play defines his teams.

By Jonathan Wilson
AP22124163175213
Play
Betting

Celtics, Grizzlies Tie Up Series; 76ers, Mavericks Look to Do the Same

Plus, playoff hockey spreads and fantasy football team outlooks.

By Kyle Wood
Hue Jackson on the sideline coaching the Browns
Play
NFL

SI:AM | Inside Hue Jackson’s Browns Tanking Claims

SI has obtained over 1,000 pages of documents related to the former coach's dispute with the team.

By Dan Gartland
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal at the net.
Tennis

Does Novak Djokovic Still Have His Best Stuff?

In our latest mailbag, we look at some more questions surrounding Wimbledon's ban of Russian players and the recent news about Boris Becker.

By Jon Wertheim
Draymond Green looks up during Warriors–Grizzlies in Memphis.
Play
NBA

Draymond Green Comments on Flipping Off Memphis Fans

He was not happy about being booed after catching an elbow to the eye.

By Dan Lyons
Kentucky Derby favorite Epicenter gallops in the morning at Churchill Downs. Epicenter is trained by Steve Asmussen.
Play
Betting

Kentucky Derby 148: Betting Profiles For Top Contenders, Value Long Shots

Analyzing the top contenders and value long shots for Saturday’s Kentucky Derby. Zandon (3-1) is the betting favorite.

By Frankie Taddeo
USATSI_13534423
MMA

Lauzon Returns From Lengthy Layoff at UFC 274, but Future Remains Unclear

After more than 15 years in the UFC, 'J-Lau' not committing to any end date.

By John Morgan, MMA Underground
A close-up of the NFL Munich Germany game logo during an NFL International press conference.
NFL

Bucs, Seahawks to Play in NFL’s First Germany Game

The two NFC teams will square off at Allianz Arena, home of FC Bayern Munich, this fall.

By Zach Koons