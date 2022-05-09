Suns coach Monty Williams has been named the NBA Coach of the Year, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. He led Phoenix to an NBA-best 64–18 record this past regular season.

Funnily enough, Suns star Devin Booker appears to be the first person to break the news. He tweeted that his coach won the award and that a formal announcement can be expected later Monday.

This is Williams’s third season in Phoenix and he’s compiled a 149–78 record since joining the franchise. Just last season, Phoenix won 51 games and earned the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference on its way to an NBA Finals appearance. The Suns fell to the Bucks in six games.

Williams was named the All-Star Game’s coach for the first time in his career in 2022 and won his second National Basketball Coaches Association Coach of the Year Award as well.

The Suns are currently tied with the Mavericks 2–2 in the second round of the Western Conference playoffs.

