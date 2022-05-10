Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

Ja Morant Reacts on Twitter After Being Ruled Out For Game 4

All-Star guard Ja Morant won’t be on the court when the Grizzlies take the floor against the Warriors on Monday night, but his injury status didn’t prevent him from hopping on Twitter before tip-off. 

Shortly before Game 4 of the Western Conference playoff series got underway, Morant took to social media to send out an optimistic message to his followers. 

“stand tall. stay solid. - God wouldn’t put something hard in your life if he thought you weren’t strong enough to get thru it,” he wrote.

Morant’s tweet came just after Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins ruled out his starting point guard from Monday’s game with a right knee injury. Jenkins said that Morant will continue to be evaluated in the coming days and that the team’s doctors will continue to work on the All-Star’s knee. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Morant suffered the injury late in Memphis’s 142–112 loss to Golden State in Saturday’s Game 3. He was then seen limping around the Chase Center postgame, though no official diagnosis was provided by the Grizzlies at the time. Memphis had listed him as doubtful to play prior to Jenkins’s announcement on Monday evening.

The injury halts an impressive stretch of playoff performances for the NBA’s 2021–22 Most Improved Player. Morant has averaged 27.1 points, 9.8 assists, eight rebounds and two steals per contest in nine games this postseason. Behind his efforts, the Grizzlies powered their way into the second round, where they’ve gone toe-to-toe with an experienced Warriors team. 

Memphis will now face a tough task against Golden State with Morant unavailable for Game 4. Already trailing in the series 2–1, the Grizzlies will need a heroic performance from the rest of the roster to pull even with the Warriors on Monday.

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking
Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies

YOU MAY LIKE

Suns head coach Monty Williams hands off the ball during a break in the action.
Extra Mustard

Suns Players Surprise HC Monty Williams With COY Award (Video)

The Phoenix coach credited his team as a major reason for the accolade.

By Zach Koons
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr looks on against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at the Smoothie King Center.
NBA

Steve Kerr Will Miss Game 4 After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Golden State enters Monday’s game looking to take a commanding 3–1 lead over Memphis.

By Jelani Scott
FILE - Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) plays against the Arizona Cardinals during an NFL football game on Dec. 25, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Taylor was named to The Associated Press 2021 NFL All-Pro Team, announced Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Top 200 Dynasty Fantasy Rankings

With rookies drafted onto their new teams, here is the latest list of the top 200 dynasty rankings.

By Michael Fabiano
Brett Favre/USA Today
NFL

Mississippi Sues Brett Favre, Three Ex-Wrestlers Over Welfare Misspending

The lawsuit says the defendants “squandered” more than $20 million from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families anti-poverty program.

By Associated Press
1-joel-embiid
NBA

Joel Embiid’s MVP Loss Doesn’t Diminish His Legacy

The 76ers star won’t take home that particular piece of hardware this season, but there aren’t too many players the Sixers—or any team—would take over him.

By Chris Mannix
maqb-050922
Play
NFL

Those Monday Night Football Doubleheaders? They Aren’t Doubleheaders…

Plus, Richard Sherman’s TV future, James Bradberry on the trade block, four rookies already impressing, and more!

By Albert Breer
Sue Bird 2022 Swimsuit Issue
Sports Illustrated

SI Swimsuit Reveals the Five WNBA Athletes in This Year’s Issue

The 2022 SI Swimsuit issue will feature five WNBA stars as the league enters its 26th season.

By Nick Selbe
Rudy Gobert playing for the Jazz.
Play
Extra Mustard

Rudy Gobert Says He Would Shut Down Shaq

The Jazz center responded in the Instagram comments after O’Neal said he would dominate him one-on-one.

By Joseph Salvador