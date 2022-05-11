For the second game in a row, the Heat will be without Kyle Lowry in their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the 76ers.

Miami announced Wednesday Lowry has been ruled out for Thursday’s Game 6 in Philadelphia. The 36-year-old point guard will travel with the team but will not be available as the Heat try to close out the series.

Caleb Martin (ankle), P.J. Tucker (calf), Max Strus (hamstring) and Tyler Herro (ankle) are all listed as questionable for Thursday’s game.

Lowry has been nursing a strained left hamstring, dating back to the Heat’s first-round series against the Hawks. After missing four games, he returned to action in Games 3 and 4 against the Sixers but appeared to be laboring in both contests.

In his last two appearances, Lowry has played in 55 minutes and scored just six points while shooting 3-of-14 from the floor and 0-of-8 from beyond the arc. He has also dished out 10 assists and grabbed seven rebounds.

Miami didn’t suffer from Lowry’s absence in Game 5 on Tuesday night. The Heat routed the Sixers at home in a 120–85 victory to gain a 3–2 advantage in the series.

Now without its floor general, Miami will try to close out Philadelphia on the road. Game 6 is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday.

