Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

Mavs’ Chriss Follows Suns’ Biyombo Into Tunnel After Game 5 Ejections

Frustrations boiled over after Game 5 between the Mavericks and the Suns when Dallas forward Marquese Chriss followed Phoenix center Bismack Biyombo off the court and into the Suns’ home tunnel after the two players were ejected late in Phoenix’s 110–80 win on Tuesday night.

With the Suns leading by 28 with 2.3 seconds remaining, Chriss fouled Biyombo on a lob play. Frustrated by the foul, the veteran center confronted the Mavs forward and Chriss pushed his arm away. Referee David Guthrie assessed each player a technical foul and subsequently ejected them from the game. 

The situation continued from there as Biyombo left the floor and went into the proper tunnel, in the direction of the Suns’ home locker room. Shortly after, Chriss went into the same tunnel, even though he was supposed to exit on the opposite side of the court. The Mavs forward couldn’t blame ignorance for entering the wrong tunnel after having played the first two seasons of his career in Phoenix from 2016 to ’18.

Members of both teams’ security staff followed after Chriss to try and prevent the incident from escalating any further, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Not long after entering the tunnel to the Suns’ locker room, Chriss was ushered back toward the other end of the court and into the visitors’ tunnel, per McMenamin.

The NBA has yet to address the incident and it remains unknown if Chriss will be reprimanded further for his actions.

The Suns gained a 3–2 advantage over the Mavericks in the Western Conference Semifinals with Tuesday night’s win. Phoenix will have a chance to close out the series in Dallas on Thursday in Game 6. 

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking
Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks
Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns

YOU MAY LIKE

christian-mccaffrey-panthers
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Football: Best Ball Rankings

Skip the mock draft, join a best ball league to practice your draft strategies and better understand the player inventory.

By Matt De Lima
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers (48) celebrates with catcher Chad Wallach (35) after throwing a no hitter against the Tampa Bay Rays at Angel Stadium.
MLB

Detmers’s No-No Lends a Sense of Magic to Angels’ Season

Angels lefty Reid Detmers tossed a no-hitter in his 11th career start Monday. He’s part of an improved pitching staff that could send Los Angeles to the playoffs.

By Matt Martell
Carlos Sainz, Miami GP
Play
Formula1

Miami Grand Prix Shows Flashes of What the Future of F1 Could Be

Racing fever swept South Florida last weekend as celebrities such as Serena Williams, James Corden and Tom Brady filled the paddock. The sport’s drivers, meanwhile, saw room for improvement.

By Madeline Coleman
nfl-post-draft-power-rankings-tom-brady-patrick-mahomes
Play
NFL

Post-Draft NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs, Bucs on Top

Familiar teams like the Chiefs, Buccaneers and Packers are on top, but which squads are most helped by their rookie classes?

By Conor Orr
Reid Detmers celebrates no-hitter
MLB

Angels Rookie Detmers Throws First Solo No-No of the Season

Detmers benefited from a borderline error call in the seventh inning, but otherwise cruised in his 11th career start.

By Associated Press
RIP BOB LANIER
NBA

Hall of Fame Center Bob Lanier Dies at 73

The former No. 1 pick averaged 20 points and 10 rebounds per game for the Bucks and Pistons throughout his 14-season career.

By Madeline Coleman
Jul 3, 2018; Cincinnati, OH, USA; A view of the American flag in the Sox logo on an official White Sox New Era on field hat during the game of the Chicago White Sox against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.
MLB

Report: Ex-White Sox Trainer Files Lawsuit Against Team, GM

Brian Ball is claiming unlawful termination because of his sexual orientation, age and disability.

By Madeline Coleman
Kramer Robertson fields the ball during the Springfield Cardinals game.
MLB

Cardinals Call Up Kramer Robertson, Kim Mulkey’s Son

The infielder has worked his way through St. Louis’s minor league system since being drafted in 2017.

By Madison Williams