Giannis, Gobert Headline NBA All-Defensive Teams

The NBA announced its All-Defensive first and second team on Friday, and many familiar names made the list.

Celtics guard Marcus Smart led the first team with 99 votes, and he is joined by Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jazz center Rudy Gobert, Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. and Suns guard Mikal Bridges.

The second team includes Heat forward Bam Adebayo, who actually received more first team votes than Jackson. Warriors forward Draymond Green, Bucks guard Jrue Holiday, Celtics center Robert Williams and Sixers guard Matisse Thybulle round out the team.

All 10 players received first-team votes, but Smart was the only to not have a single second-team vote. Gobert has been named to five straight All-Defensive first teams and Antetokounmpo to four straight. Bridges, Williams and Jackson are the only first-time selections to be named to either All-Defensive team.

There was only one player to receive a vote for Defensive Player of the Year and not the All-Defensive team: Al Horford.

More NBA Coverage: