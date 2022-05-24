The Lakers are still in search of a coach and are holding out hope that 76ers coach Doc Rivers will become available, according to NBA insider March Stein. Los Angeles has “not completely abandoned hope” that the 2008 NBA champion would become available.

After Philadelphia’s exit in the second round of this year’s playoffs, questions around Rivers’s job security began to surface but general manager Daryl Morey quickly threw water on them. On May 13 he told reporters that Rivers would continue to lead the franchise.

That hasn’t stopped the Lakers from holding out hope that he will be looking for a new job, though. Bucks assistant Darvin Ham, Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson and former Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts are believed to be the final candidates for the Lakers job, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. However, Stein reports that Bucks assistant Charles Lee and Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin are also still in the running.

The Lakers fired Frank Vogel after Los Angeles finished the season 33–39.

