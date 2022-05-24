Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA
Celtics Even Out Series 2-2 Against Miami in the Eastern Conference Finals
Celtics Even Out Series 2-2 Against Miami in the Eastern Conference Finals

Lakers Still Have Interest in Hiring Doc Rivers as Coach, per Report

The Lakers are still in search of a coach and are holding out hope that 76ers coach Doc Rivers will become available, according to NBA insider March Stein. Los Angeles has “not completely abandoned hope” that the 2008 NBA champion would become available. 

After Philadelphia’s exit in the second round of this year’s playoffs, questions around Rivers’s job security began to surface but general manager Daryl Morey quickly threw water on them. On May 13 he told reporters that Rivers would continue to lead the franchise

That hasn’t stopped the Lakers from holding out hope that he will be looking for a new job, though. Bucks assistant Darvin Ham, Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson and former Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts are believed to be the final candidates for the Lakers job, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. However, Stein reports that Bucks assistant Charles Lee and Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin are also still in the running. 

The Lakers fired Frank Vogel after Los Angeles finished the season 33–39. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

More NBA Coverage:

For more Los Angeles Lakers coverage, go to All Lakers.

Breaking
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

YOU MAY LIKE

Canelo Alvarez (left) and Gennady Golovkin face off during weigh-ins for a middleweight world title boxing match.
Boxing

Canelo Alvarez to Fight GGG for Third Time on Sept. 17

The two rival fighters are officially set to square off for a third bout later this year.

By Zach Koons
The Premier League enters the summer after another title race won by Man City
Play
Soccer

Top Summer Questions Facing the Premier League’s Big Six

After another season in which the richest clubs wound up being the top six in the table, a big summer of planning and executing awaits.

By Avi Creditor
TyreekHill_OTAs
Play
Fantasy

Tyreek Hill, Javonte Williams Among Potential 2022 Fantasy Busts

Beware these 10 players, whose might be overvalued for various reasons.

By Michael Fabiano
manchester-united-bbc
Play
Extra Mustard

‘Manchester United Are Rubbish’ Ticker Update Leads to Absurd Apology

A BBC anchor offered a detailed apology after a trainee sent out the soccer message.

By Jimmy Traina
General view of the NFL Scouting Combine logo on the field during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
NFL

Indianapolis to Remain NFL Combine Host Through 2024

The league’s annual combine is staying put.

By Zach Koons
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry.
NBA

So, About My Warriors-Mavs Prediction ...

By Chris Herring
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) dunks the ball over Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals, Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Dallas.
Play
Betting

Warriors-Mavericks Game 4 Same-Game Parlay

Bet on this four-leg, same-game parlay at SI Sportsbook for Game 4 of the Western Conference finals between the Warriors and the Mavericks in Dallas.

By Kyle Wood
Kyler Murray playing with the Cardinals.
NFL

Report: Murray to Skip OTAs, Expected to Attend Mini-Camp

The Cardinals are star quarterback have yet to agree on a contract extension.

By Joseph Salvador