NBA
SI Feed: Joel Embiid, Kyrie Irving, and Josh Allen
SI Feed: Joel Embiid, Kyrie Irving, and Josh Allen

LeBron James Visits, Chats With Students at I Promise School

LeBron James brought huge smiles to plenty of faces at his I Promise School on Thursday. 

The Lakers star surprised the students, teachers and administrators on their last day of the school year. The kids’ reactions to James being in their presence was priceless.

As much fun as it was for the kids, it was even more fun for the NBA superstar.

“Appreciate y’all letting me crash your last day of school @ipromiseschool!! 🙏🏾 Love you all and have a fun and safe Summer. ❤️👑 Don’t forget what we talked about. 😉 #WeAreFamily,” James wrote on Instagram.

The I Promise School, an Akron public school funded by the LeBron James Family Foundation, opened in 2018. The school serves nearly 400 students, providing them with free tuition, bicycles, transportation, breakfast and lunch.

Along with students, the school’s administrators and teachers were thankful for James’s visit.

“We ALL needed this after this year. 🖤 Thank you @kingjames for the hugs, high-fives, love, and words of wisdom. Proud to be a part of this family and striving to change the world. 💪#IPROMISE,” the school wrote on Instagram.

James recently finished his 19th NBA season, averaging 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists. 

Damion Lee Says ‘It’s Easier to Get a Gun Than Baby Formula’
One-on-One With Celtics' Grant Williams: The Art of Being a Role Player
Mavs Avoid Sweep Against Warriors on Emotional Day in Dallas

Los Angeles Lakers
