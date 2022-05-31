Skip to main content
Aaron Donald, Nick Castellanos and Dennis Schröder on Today's SI Feed
Kevin Durant Responds to Draymond Green’s Stephen Curry Statement

Draymond Green played an integral part in the Warriors winning NBA titles in 2015, 2017 and 2018. In winning those championships, Green recognized the level of brilliance Curry played with while also being double-teamed—even more than Kevin Durant, he claimed—on numerous possessions.

“Steph Curry got double-teamed probably seven times the amount that KD did in a given series,” Green recently said in an interview with The Colin Cowherd podcast.

Durant, who played with Golden State during the franchise’s 2017 and ’18 titles, responded to Green’s recent take saying it was not accurate. “From my view of it, this is 100% false…,” Durant tweeted.

As great of a player that Curry has proven himself to be, some still criticize him for his lack of winning a Finals MVP in the Warriors championship runs. The eight-time All-Star averaged 26.7 points per game through three NBA Finals series with highest output coming in the 2018 Finals, when Durant edged him out for the MVP award. Soon after losing the 2019 Finals to the Raptors, Durant left the Bay Area for Brooklyn.

Curry is one of the favorites for the award heading into the 2022 NBA Finals beginning on Thursday. He recently was named the Magic Johnson Western Conference Finals MVP, averaging 23.8 points per game while shooting 42% from three-point range in the series against the Mavericks. Meanwhile, Durant’s Nets were bounced in the first round by the Eastern Conference champion Celtics.

While Curry will likely deal with extra defenders while seeking to score for the Warriors, winning MVP honors should Golden State win the NBA title would definitely add to his legacy.

