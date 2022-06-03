Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA
Tom Brady, LeBron James and Tyreek Hill on Today's SI Feed
Tom Brady, LeBron James and Tyreek Hill on Today's SI Feed

Celtics Roar Back in Fourth Quarter to Steal Game 1 vs. Warriors

At one point in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, it looked like Stephen Curry had put the Warriors in position to run away with things early at the Chase Center as Golden led by as many as 15 points against the Celtics. However, when the fourth quarter began, the Boston turned things around quickly.

The Celtics trailed 92–80 to start the final period but timely shots and three-point shooting changed the momentum of the game within the first few minutes. Derrick White hit a three-pointer to tie the game at 103 with 5:40 remaining.

After White's long-range bomb, the Celtics never looked back. Boston went on to outscore Golden State, 40–13, in the fourth including 9-of-12 from three-point range to defeat the Warriors 120–108 and take the first game of the 2022 NBA Finals.

Al Horford and Jaylen Brown led the charge as the two finished with 26 and 24 points respectively. White, who knocked down timely three pointers, finished with 21 points, including 5-of-8 from three-point range.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Marcus Smart, who struggled in the first half, finished with 18 points and 4-of-7 from beyond the arc to aid in the Celtics’ victory. 

More NBA Coverage:

For more Boston Celtics coverage, go to Inside The Celtics. 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4)
Play
NFL

Deshaun Watson Offered Plaintiffs $100,000 Each, Lawsuit Says

There are now 23 active civil lawsuits against the quarterback all regarding sexual misconduct in massage therapy sessions.

By Madison Williams
FSU's McKenzie Milton takes a snap vs Notre Dame
College Football

Former UCF Star Milton Announces Retirement From Football

McKenzie Milton broke records with the Knights before a devastating knee injury in 2018.

By Wilton Jackson
Mets star Francisco Lindor jogs on the field.
MLB

Francisco Lindor Out of Mets Lineup After Freak Finger Injury

The shortstop injured himself in his hotel room ahead of Thursday’s game.

By Dan Lyons
Jun 2, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon (70) takes the ball from starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) during the fourth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.
MLB

Maddon Suggests Ohtani Tipped Pitches in Outing vs. Yankees

The Angels manager on the Yankees: “They were on everything, fastball, slider, split.”

By Wilton Jackson
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0)
Extra Mustard

Jayson Tatum’s Wild Pregame Outfit Is Turning Heads

The blazer worn by the forward includes various patterns and colors in different patches.

By Madison Williams
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott
Play
Fantasy

32 Fantastic Fantasy Football Facts

One historical note per team that could inform your decisions going forward.

By Michael Fabiano
Adam Silver and Brittney Griner
WNBA

Adam Silver Discusses NBA’s Role in Securing Griner’s Release

The NBA commissioner said that the league is “working in lockstep with the U.S. government and outside experts.”

By Wilton Jackson
NBA commissioner Adam Silver talks to media before game one of the 2022 NBA Finals
NBA

Adam Silver Addresses NBA Expansion Rumors

The league is not currently having discussions about expanding the league, although likely will at some point.

By Madison Williams