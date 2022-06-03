Celtics Roar Back in Fourth Quarter to Steal Game 1 vs. Warriors

At one point in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, it looked like Stephen Curry had put the Warriors in position to run away with things early at the Chase Center as Golden led by as many as 15 points against the Celtics. However, when the fourth quarter began, the Boston turned things around quickly.

The Celtics trailed 92–80 to start the final period but timely shots and three-point shooting changed the momentum of the game within the first few minutes. Derrick White hit a three-pointer to tie the game at 103 with 5:40 remaining.

After White's long-range bomb, the Celtics never looked back. Boston went on to outscore Golden State, 40–13, in the fourth including 9-of-12 from three-point range to defeat the Warriors 120–108 and take the first game of the 2022 NBA Finals.

Al Horford and Jaylen Brown led the charge as the two finished with 26 and 24 points respectively. White, who knocked down timely three pointers, finished with 21 points, including 5-of-8 from three-point range.

Marcus Smart, who struggled in the first half, finished with 18 points and 4-of-7 from beyond the arc to aid in the Celtics’ victory.

