NBA

Andre Drummond Discusses Mental Strength Needed to Play for Lakers

Andre Drummond’s time with the Lakers was short, playing in only 21 games to finish out the season last year, but it made an impact on him. The center explained that he learned how different it is playing for a team like Los Angeles with such high expectations, even if it wasn’t for long.

“Yeah the Lakers is exactly what you think it is man,” Drummond said, via Jefe Island. “You gotta be built differently to play for that organization. You gotta be mentally strong not even just on the court, but off the court too because there’s so much expectations to being a Laker and putting that purple and gold on.”

Drummond added that Lakers fans are also a unique group, confirming that they get on players who they think aren’t performing to the standard. However, Drummond understands why fans have that mindset.

“If you don’t meet that expectation they will let you know you’re not worthy enough to wear that jersey,” he said. “So you’ve got to play to the best of your ability and play hard each and every night regardless of win, lose or draw. You gotta just play hard. That’s what they respect.”

In his 21 games with Los Angeles, Drummond averaged 11.9 points and 10.2 rebounds. He also played in five playoff games, accumulating nine 9.0 points and 11.0 rebounds during the Lakers first-round loss to Phoenix in 2021.

Drummond signed with the Sixers in the offseason, then was traded to the Nets at the deadline. However, he still would have liked more time in Los Angeles.

“I wish I had a chance to really connect with those guys and really do something,” he said. “But everything happens for a reason. The Lakers situation was fun, though, I had a lot of fun being there.”

