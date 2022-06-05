Warriors forward Andre Iguodala has been ruled out of Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Celtics on Sunday night with right knee inflammation, according to the team’s latest injury report.

Iguodala, 38, has battled a handful of injuries throughout his 18th season in the league, including a neck injury that he sustained during Golden State’s first-round series against Denver that has kept him limited since. However, he returned for Game 1 of the NBA Finals and played a significant role for the Warriors off the bench, scoring seven points and dishing out three assists in just over 12 minutes of action.

Sunday will mark the 13th game that Iguodala has missed this postseason.

With the veteran forward out of the rotation, Warriors coach Steve Kerr will be looking down his bench for another player to fill the void. Gary Payton II, who’s recovering from a fractured left elbow and didn’t play at all in Game 1, is a likely candidate to help fill the minutes left by Iguodala’s absence. Golden State could also look toward either one of its 19-year-old rookies, Jonathan Kuminga or Moses Moody, to take the spot.

The Warriors will hope to even up the series on Sunday night after dropping the opener at home, 120–108. Tip-off for Game 2 is scheduled for Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

More NBA Coverage: