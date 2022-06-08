Skip to main content
Suns Had COVID-19 Outbreak During Game 7 Loss to Mavs, per Report

The Suns were reportedly managing a COVID-19 outbreak in the closing stages of their 2021–22 season, with six individuals, including one player, testing positive for the virus during the Western Conference semifinals or the day after the team’s Game 7 loss.

According to Sam Amick and Joe Vardon of The Athleticassistant coach Bryan Gates tested positive after Game 6 and missed the final game when the Suns were blown out at home by the Mavericks, 123–90. A handful of other individuals on and around the team reportedly indicated that they weren’t feeling well prior to Game 7 on May 15, per The Athletic.

The unnamed player reportedly tested positive the day after Game 7. The others that returned positive tests were members of the team’s support staff, according to The Athletic.

As a result of the outbreak, the Suns could not hold season-ending exit meetings between players and coaches at their practice facility. Instead, Phoenix held a team-wide meeting on Zoom.

The situation raised questions about whether or not the Suns were following the league’s required rules for COVID-19 testing during the series against the Mavericks. The NBA still requires all team personnel, regardless of vaccination status, to take a test for the virus if they are experiencing symptoms. Individuals that do test positive for COVID-19 may not play, coach or be at team facilities.

The Suns declined to comment to The Athletic about whether or not there was a breach of protocol regarding the COVID-19 outbreak. A league spokesman told The Athletic, “The NBA has seen no evidence to suggest any rules violations by Suns players or staff.”

After posting a league-best 64–18 record during the regular season, Phoenix took a step back from last year’s appearance in the NBA Finals by failing to make it out of the second round of the playoffs. The disappointing finish has left the team with questions about how to proceed this summer in free agency.

