Klay Thompson is widely considered one of the best shooters in NBA history, but in the first two games of the NBA Finals, he’s struggled mightily. Stephen Curry addressed his teammate’s current shooting slump and isn’t concerned going forward.

“History with him has shown there’s no predictor to when he can just take it to another level,” Curry told reporters Tuesday. “Regular season, playoffs he’s always just found a way to get himself going, especially in the playoffs just to make an impact that’s loud. Usually, it’s really loud.”

In his team’s Game 1 loss, Thompson shot 6-for-14 from the field and finished with 15 points. Despite his team’s dominance in Game 2, Thompson again struggled and shot 4-for-19 and tallied just 11 points at home.

Thompson, one of the streakier shooters in the NBA, addressed his struggles as well and said he’d YouTube “Game 6 Klay” to get his mindset right and get out of the current funk he’s in. Curry said his backcourt partner’s demeanor hasn’t changed and he appears so confident “you’d think he’s averaging 50 in this series.”

“He’s got a very confident look about him, and that’s the best thing about him,” Curry said.

Game 3 at TD Garden is on Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. ET and can be watched on ABC.

