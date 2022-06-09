Klay Thompson Criticizes Boston Crowd After Game 3 (Video)
It was a frustrating night in Boston for Klay Thompson and the Warriors on Wednesday.
Golden State fell into a 2–1 hole against the Celtics following a 116–100 Boston victory, a contest in which Thompson finished with 25 points on 7–17 from the field. But Thompson’s greatest frustration doesn’t seem to be with his own performance. Thompson levied criticism against Boston fans Wednesday night, upset over their profane language.
Thompson wasn’t the only person associated with the Warriors to criticize the fan behavior at TD Garden. Draymond Green’s wife, Hazel Renee, posted on Instagram postgame, noting “in NO WAY, shape or form should fans be allowed to chant obscenities at players!“
Golden State has bigger problems on its hands than unruly fans at the moment. Boston could take a 3–1 series lead Friday night, with a potential series clincher coming when the series returns to the Bay Area.
Game 4 on Friday from Boston is slated to tip off at 9 p.m. ET.
