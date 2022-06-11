Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA
Warriors Defeat Celtics in Game 4 to Even NBA Finals
Warriors Defeat Celtics in Game 4 to Even NBA Finals

Ime Udoka Has Advice for Jayson Tatum After Late Game 4 Struggles

Jayson Tatum scored a Celtics team-high of 23 points on Friday night in Game 4 of the NBA finals vs. the Warriors

Despite scoring the most points on the team, the forward also had the most misses. He shot 8-of-23 on field goals, while shooting 4-of-8 on three-pointers. Tatum only scored seven points in the second half, when the team really needed him to step up and help them avoid a late collapse.

Boston ended up losing 107–97 to Golden State, tying the series at two games a piece.

After the game, Celtics coach Ime Udoka decided to offer some advice to his star forward as the team prepares for Game 5 on Monday night.

“Yeah, what I would say is don’t be opposed to taking twos,” Udoka said, via NESN. “Some pull-up jumpers, some of those things, instead of going all the way to the rim. It doesn’t have to be either/or as far as that. We talked about the balance, how much we rely on him to score and get other guys involved. Sometimes that balance leads to taking some shots or over-penetrating when he has a clean pull-up or two. Nothing wrong with the floater, mid-range pull-up to get yourself going, especially when the crowd is sitting there at the rim.”

Watch the NBA online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Tatum has been struggling making twos during the entire finals series. He’s averaging just 33.4% from the field, which is much less than his average throughout the entire postseason. In every series before the finals, Tatum averaged in the mid-40s on his two-point shots.

During the 2021–22 regular season, Tatum averaged 45.3% from the field.

Even with his Game 4 struggles, Tatum still leads 2022 playoffs in total points, per StatMuse. Additionally, he ranks third in total steals, fifth in total rebounds and fifth in total blocks.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Boston Celtics coverage, go to Inside The Celtics. 

Breaking
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics

YOU MAY LIKE

Tyreek Hill speaks with media after being traded to the Dolphins.
NFL

Tyreek Hill, Rosenhaus Open Up About Trade Request From Chiefs

The new Dolphins wide receiver explains what went wrong in Kansas City.

By Daniel Chavkin
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove (44) throws a pitch against the Colorado Rockies.
Extra Mustard

Rockies, Padres Pitches Played Tic-Tac-Toe on the Mound

The two former Pirates teammates ended their pitching mound game in a tie.

By Madison Williams
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) dribbles the ball.
Play
Extra Mustard

Draymond Green’s Mother Is Concerned With Her Son’s Play

The Warriors forward only scored two points on Friday night, causing him to be benched for the last seven minutes of the game.

By Madison Williams
LeBron James and Stephen Curry embrace during a Lakers-Warriors game.
Play
Extra Mustard

LeBron James Reacts to Steph Curry’s Game 4 Performance

One superstar appreciated another superstar’s incredible Finals showing.

By Daniel Chavkin
Stephen Curry drives past Jayson Tatum in Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals.
Play
NBA

Curry’s ‘Stunning’ Performance Evens Heavyweight Finals Fight

Battling a foot injury and a hostile Celtics crowd, Steph put together an all-time outing in Boston to lead the Warriors to a key victory.

By Chris Mannix
Jesus Ferreira scores four goals for the USMNT vs. Grenada
Soccer

Ferreira Puts Forth His Case in U.S.’s World Cup Forward Search

There is the clear caveat that scoring vs. Grenada doesn’t mean it’ll translate against the world’s finest, but a four-goal showing from a player taking his chance can’t be ignored.

By Brian Straus
May 17, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa (22) watches the field against the Kansas City Royals before the game at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

La Russa Stands By Walking Turner: ‘That’s Not Even a Close Call’

After intentionally walking Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner on a two-strike count on Thursday, the White Sox manager doubled down on his decision.

By Mike McDaniel
Steph Curry celebrates a basket vs. Boston in the NBA Finals.
Play
NBA

Stephen Curry Pours in 43 to Lift Warriors to Finals-Tying Win

The Golden State star carried his squad to a key win in Boston.

By Daniel Chavkin