Former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal has repeatedly said in the past that Warriors guard Stephen Curry is his favorite player in the NBA. And while appearing on ESPN’s First Take Monday, the Hall of Famer gave some major praise to Curry when asked if he would join him as one of the 10 greatest players in NBA history if Curry won this year’s NBA title.

“He’s already in my company,” O’Neal said. “When it comes to the greatest shooter of all time, Steph Curry is in there by himself. Does that make him top 10? In my opinion, it does.”

O’Neal’s comments come after the Warriors’ Game 4 win over the Celtics that tied the Finals at 2–2. In the win, Curry lit up TD Garden for 43 points after nailing seven three-pointers and shooting 14-for-26 from the field.

Curry is already a three-time NBA champion and has so far turned in one of the best careers in NBA history at 34 years old. He’s the NBA’s all-time leader in three-pointers made, an eight-time All Star, eight-time All-NBA selectee, two-time scoring champion and two-time regular season MVP.

With a fourth NBA title, he’d tie O’Neal with rings. But he views Curry as an equal already.

“I love the way he plays the game,” O’Neal said. “He plays with great energy, great passion.”

