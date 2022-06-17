Skip to main content
NBA
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors Win NBA Championship
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors Win NBA Championship

Stephen Curry Can’t Hold Back Emotions After Winning Fourth NBA Title

The Golden State Warriors won their fourth NBA title in the past eight years after beating the Celtics 103–90 in Game 6 on Thursday night.

The emotions hit Steph Curry after clinching his fourth championship ring, as the NBA Finals MVP began crying on the sidelines before the game even officially ended.

The eight-time All-Star couldn’t hold back throughout his postgame interview with ESPN’s Lisa Salters, either.

“Man, I’m so proud of our group,” Curry told Salters. “I thank God every day that I get to play this game at the highest level with some amazing people. They know this is what it’s all about, playing for a championship, and what we’ve been through the last three years. [At the] beginning of the season, nobody thought we’d be here except everybody on this court right now. It’s amazing. Very surreal, though, very surreal.”

Curry hugged head coach Steve Kerr after the game and yelled, “We did it, Coach!”

On top of winning his fourth ring, Curry also earned the honor of Finals MVP for the first time. 

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) dribbles the ball.
NBA

Watch: Green, Tatum Hug It Out After Warriors Clinch NBA Title

The two NBA stars seemingly showed their respect for one another after the Warriors won Game 6 in Boston.

By SI Staff
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and guard Klay Thompson (11) celebrate after beating the Boston Celtics in game six of the 2022 NBA Finals to win the NBA Championship.
NBA

Klay Thompson’s Interview After Winning NBA Finals Goes Viral

The Warriors star returned to the basketball court in January after missing over two years of action due to a torn ACL injury from 2019.

By Madison Williams
Jun 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts with forward Draymond Green (23) during the second quarter of game six in the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden.
NBA

Draymond Green Comments on Celtics Fan Base After Winning NBA Title

The Warriors forward commended the Boston fan base following Golden State’s NBA title.

By Mike McDaniel
NBA

Wilt. Shaq. LeBron. Steph Curry? There's a New Definition of Dominance.

Thirteen years in, the Warriors legend is still forcing us to reconsider what an all-time great looks like.

By Howard Beck
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates with the the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in game six of the 2022 NBA Finals to win the NBA Championship at TD Garden.
NBA

Curry Leads Warriors to Fourth NBA Title in Eight Years

The last few seasons of futility far behind them, Stephen Curry and Golden State turned back the clock to beat the upstart Celtics in six games.

By Ben Pickman
Stephen Curry takes a warmup shot for the Warriors.
NBA

Stephen Curry Named NBA Finals MVP for First Time in Career

The Warriors point guard averaged 31.2 points per game in the Finals to earn the coveted award.

By Daniel Chavkin
Stephen Curry playing for the Warriors.
NBA

Full Voting Results Released for 2022 NBA Finals MVP

Steph Curry was the unanimous pick after he helped Golden State lock up its fourth NBA title since 2015.

By Joseph Salvador
Jun 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) celebrates with guard Stephen Curry (30) after they beat the Boston Celtics in game six of the 2022 NBA Finals to win the NBA champinship at TD Garden.
NBA

Warriors Beat Celtics in Game 6 to Clinch Seventh NBA Championship

Stephen Curry’s 34 points paced the Warriors to their fourth NBA title in the last eight seasons.

By Mike McDaniel