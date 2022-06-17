Stephen Curry Can’t Hold Back Emotions After Winning Fourth NBA Title

The Golden State Warriors won their fourth NBA title in the past eight years after beating the Celtics 103–90 in Game 6 on Thursday night.

The emotions hit Steph Curry after clinching his fourth championship ring, as the NBA Finals MVP began crying on the sidelines before the game even officially ended.

The eight-time All-Star couldn’t hold back throughout his postgame interview with ESPN’s Lisa Salters, either.

“Man, I’m so proud of our group,” Curry told Salters. “I thank God every day that I get to play this game at the highest level with some amazing people. They know this is what it’s all about, playing for a championship, and what we’ve been through the last three years. [At the] beginning of the season, nobody thought we’d be here except everybody on this court right now. It’s amazing. Very surreal, though, very surreal.”

Curry hugged head coach Steve Kerr after the game and yelled, “We did it, Coach!”

On top of winning his fourth ring, Curry also earned the honor of Finals MVP for the first time.