At least two of the Antetokounmpo brothers will play in Milwaukee next NBA season.

Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo, older brother of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, has exercised the player option on his contract for the 2022-23 season, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. The option will pay him $1.88 million next season.

Antetokounmpo has established himself as a valuable role player in Milwaukee, particularly as a welcome boost of energy off the bench. He put together arguably his best NBA season during the 2021–22 campaign, playing in 48 games and averaging 3.6 points and 2.3 points in 9.9 minutes per contest.

Antetokounmpo has played for the Bucks for the last three seasons after playing for Greek Basket League club Panathinaikos from 2017 to ’19. He was a part of the roster in Milwaukee that won an NBA championship in 2021.

The Bucks came up short of the NBA Finals this past season after falling to the Celtics in a thrilling, seven-game series in the Eastern Conference semifinals. However, with Giannis leading the way, Milwaukee projects to be back among the championship contenders next year.

