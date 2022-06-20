Kevin Durant responded to Charles Barkley’s criticism via Twitter Monday and suggested he was jealous of the money he’s making.

Once again, Barkley made comments that Durant hasn’t won a NBA title as the bus driver, meaning he hasn’t been the unrivaled leader of a championship-winning team.

“Before KD gets that great respect from all the old heads, he’s gonna have to win a championship as the bus driver,” Barkley said. “He joined that team that already won a championship so no disrespect, that’s just a fact. So until he is the guy on a championship team, we’re not gon’ ever give him the respect that he probably deserves and that’s just the way it is.

“The game hasn’t changed,” he continued. “Kobe said it, LeBron said it. We gon’ hold him to the same high standard.”

Watch the NBA online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Durant joined the Warriors in 2016 after the same squad had won an NBA-record 76 games in the regular season and before that won an NBA title in 2015. He went on to win back-to-back titles with Golden State but his free agency decision was met with criticism.

“All this s--- is nasty, another terrible analogy from a hatin old head that can’t accept that we making more bread than them,” Durant said in the tweet. “It’s just timing Chucky, don’t hate the playa.”

Durant responded to Barkley’s initial bus driver comments on his Instagram, so it’s nice to see him switch it up.

More NBA Coverage: