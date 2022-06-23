Kevin Durant Considering His Options Amid Kyrie Irving Drama, per Report

No matter what the resolution is, one thing is certain: the Nets are never boring.

As the Kyrie Irving situation continues to unfold, star forward Kevin Durant is currently keeping track with a watchful eye, and is “considering options with his future,” according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. This comes on the heels of reports that Irving has given the Nets a list of teams he’d like them to consider for a potential sign-and-trade.

Those teams reportedly include the Lakers, Clippers, Knicks, Heat, Mavericks and 76ers, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski reported earlier this week that there is a growing belief around the league that if Irving does leave Brooklyn, Durant could be soon to follow.

“There are teams rooting for Irving to opt-out and walk away from the Nets, believing it would give them a chance to cobble together trade packages to acquire Durant,” Wojnarowski reports. “As much as Durant asking out hangs over the Nets, there’s also the reality that four years on his contract will mean he has little, if any, voice on when or where he would be traded. This would be a small-market team’s dream, robbing a goliath of an MVP-level talent whose contractual circumstances would leave him little choice but to play for them.”

In 55 games for Brooklyn last year, Durant averaged 29.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game on 51.8% shooting from the field. The Nets went 44-38 and earned the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference, and were eventually swept in the first round by the Celtics.

