Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA
Stephen Curry, Kyrie Irving and The Ohio State on Today's SI Feed
Stephen Curry, Kyrie Irving and The Ohio State on Today's SI Feed

Kevin Durant Considering His Options Amid Kyrie Irving Drama, per Report

No matter what the resolution is, one thing is certain: the Nets are never boring.

As the Kyrie Irving situation continues to unfold, star forward Kevin Durant is currently keeping track with a watchful eye, and is “considering options with his future,” according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. This comes on the heels of reports that Irving has given the Nets a list of teams he’d like them to consider for a potential sign-and-trade.

Those teams reportedly include the Lakers, Clippers, Knicks, Heat, Mavericks and 76ers, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski reported earlier this week that there is a growing belief around the league that if Irving does leave Brooklyn, Durant could be soon to follow.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“There are teams rooting for Irving to opt-out and walk away from the Nets, believing it would give them a chance to cobble together trade packages to acquire Durant,” Wojnarowski reports. “As much as Durant asking out hangs over the Nets, there’s also the reality that four years on his contract will mean he has little, if any, voice on when or where he would be traded. This would be a small-market team’s dream, robbing a goliath of an MVP-level talent whose contractual circumstances would leave him little choice but to play for them.”

In 55 games for Brooklyn last year, Durant averaged 29.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game on 51.8% shooting from the field. The Nets went 44-38 and earned the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference, and were eventually swept in the first round by the Celtics.

More NBA Coverage: 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Apr 25, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts during the second quarter of game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Play
NBA

Report: Kyrie Irving Has List of Teams He’d Consider in Sign-And-Trade

The seven-time All-Star is currently in a contract dispute with the Nets ahead of the start of free agency on June 30.

By Jelani Scott
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Trayce Thompson (25) hits a 2-run RBI double.
MLB

Klay Thompson’s Brother, Trayce, Hits Monster Home Run

The newly signed Dodger hit a 401-foot home run in his third game with the team.

By Madison Williams
Tony Siragusa holds the Lombardi Trophy as he rides with his wife, Kathy, in a parade in his hometown of Kenilworth, New Jersey, on March 4, 2001.
Extra Mustard

Sharpe Remembers Siragusa’s Iconic ‘Hard Knocks’ Moment

Sharpe said goodbye to his friend while paying homage to a legendary “Hard Knocks moment they shared.

By Joseph Salvador
new-york-giants-in-pro-football-hall-of-fame-complete-list
NFL

Pro Football Hall of Famer Hugh McElhenny Dies at 93

The former all-purpose offensive weapon was 93 years old.

By Mike McDaniel
Coco Gauff (USA) speaks to the crowd after losing the women s doubles final at French Open.
Tennis

Coco Gauff Reflects on Pressure She Put on Herself

The 18-year-old tennis star admitted that “I would think that people would only like me if I won.”

By Madison Williams
Feb 14, 2022; Beijing, China; The Olympics rings logo is seen before the mixed ice dance free dance during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at Capital Indoor Stadium.
Olympics

Major U.S. City Set to Bid for 2034 Winter Olympics

The 2024 Summer Games in Los Angeles is currently the only Olympic Games set to be held in the U.S. in the next 10 years.

By Associated Press
Former Ohio State Football coach and current Youngstown State President Jim Tressel.
College Football

Jim Tressel Steps Down as Youngstown State President

The former Ohio State coach will officially retire from the role on Feb. 1, 2023.

By Madison Williams
sylvia-fowles-minnesota-lynx
WNBA

Lynx Star Sylvia Fowles Cleared to Play After Injury

The WNBA legend was named to her eighth All-Star game on Wednesday.

By Jelani Scott