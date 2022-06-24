Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA
Paolo Banchero Says Team That Drafts Him Is Getting a “No. 1 Overall Caliber Player”
Paolo Banchero Says Team That Drafts Him Is Getting a “No. 1 Overall Caliber Player”

Paolo Banchero Goes No. 1 Overall to Magic in 2022 NBA Draft

Duke superstar Paolo Banchero has found a new home out in Florida. 

The Magic selected the 6’ 10” forward as the No. 1 pick, which came as a surprise when the pick was announced, as many had projected Auburn’s Jabari Smith to go first overall. Banchero had a standout freshman campaign with the Blue Devils, leading them to the Final Four, where they fell to rival North Carolina in coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final season at the helm for Duke. 

The 2022 ACC Rookie of the Year averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 39 games, leading the team in points and rebounds.

And his postseason numbers in Duke’s run were just as eye-catching. He averaged 17.8 points with 8.0 boards and 3.6 assists over eight games in the ACC and NCAA tournaments, finishing his brief collegiate career with a 20-point, 10-rebound performance against the Tar Heels. During that stretch, he tallied four double-doubles and three 20-plus point outings. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Sports Illustrated’s Jeremy Woo wrote the following about the Duke standout in his final draft projects: “His unique mix of power, skill and passing chops let him operate all over the floor as a playmaking fulcrum, and pairing him with Jalen Green in two-man situations offers a lot of creative possibilities. There aren’t many players his size with his level of coordination, and he should be able to create plenty of mismatches if deployed creatively.”

Orlando is in the process of rebuilding, having won 42 games combined over the past two seasons. The last time the Magic had the No. 1 pick was in 2004, when the team selected center Dwight Howard.

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking
Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets
Duke Blue Devils
Duke Blue Devils

YOU MAY LIKE

kyrie irving
NBA

Report: Kyrie Irving Expected to Opt In, Look for New Team

Irving has a $36.9 million player option for 2022–23.

By Nick Selbe
Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski talks to forward Paolo Banchero (5) during a practice session.
Play
NBA

Paolo Banchero Gets Special Message From Coach K at Draft

The former Duke forward was selected first in Thursday night’s draft by the Orlando Magic.

By Madison Williams
Jabari Smith drives with the ball for Auburn.
NBA

Rockets Take Auburn’s Jabari Smith With No. 3 Pick in Draft

The Tigers star has found a new home in Houston.

By Joseph Salvador
chet holmgren
Play
NBA

Chet Holmgren Goes No. 2 to Thunder in 2022 NBA Draft

The skilled seven-footer will head to Oklahoma City after starring at Gonzaga.

By Nick Selbe
justin herbert
NFL

Justin Herbert Says Chargers Haven’t Discussed Extension

The star quarterback has thrown for 69 touchdowns and nearly 10,000 yards during his first two seasons.

By Nick Selbe
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) talks to guard Kyrie Irving (11).
NBA

Report: Durant Hasn’t Told Nets He’ll Request Trade If Irving Leaves

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said that the Brooklyn forward may remain with the Nets even if his co-star is traded.

By Madison Williams
Jun 23, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Ole Miss Rebels center fielder TJ McCants (16), shortstop Jacob Gonzalez (7), first baseman Tim Elko (25), second baseman Peyton Chatagnier (1) and left fielder Kevin Graham (35) celebrate after defeating the Arkansas Razorbacks to advance to the final series of the College World Series at Charles Schwab Field.
College

Men’s College World Series Championship Matchup Is Set

The Rebels were the last team picked for an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament and have now reached the finals for the first time.

By Associated Press
Feb 28, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) dribbles the ball down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Extra Mustard

Graphic of Kings’ Brutal Recent Draft History is Going Viral

“Better luck next year” has never sounded so promising.

By Jelani Scott